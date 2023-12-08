Braith Anasta enjoys a day at Coogee beach with his new hairdresser girlfriend Evie Tziomakis, following his split from ex-fiancee Rachael Lee

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Braith Anasta has entered into a new romance.

The former NRL player, 41, has recently been spending time with mother-of-two Evie Tziomakis.

The couple headed to Sydney’s Coogee Beach on Friday for some fun in the sun.

Braith showed off his fit physique in a pair of blue shorts while wearing a cap and sunglasses.

Evie flaunted her fit figure in a multi-coloured bikini, paired with designer sunglasses and a white bucket hat.

The young mother, of Australian-Greek descent like Braith, relaxed on a beach towel as the couple sunbathed.

Braith was previously seen enjoying a romantic night out with Evie at the Coogee Pavilion in Sydney last Friday night.

The footballer-turned-TV presenter split from his fiancée, personal trainer Rachael Lee, last November.

He and Rachael share daughter Gigi, five, while Braith also shares his eldest daughter Aleeia, nine, with his ex-wife, actress Jodi Gordon.

Rachael also has a son, Addison, 13, from a previous relationship.

At the time of their split, the rugby league pundit confirmed the couple were going through a difficult time.

“Like many couples, we are going through a difficult period,” she said on Instagram.

She added that they were “trying to work this out for us and, more importantly, for our beautiful family and our wonderful children.”

Shortly after their split, Rachael confirmed her relationship with handsome bricklayer Blake Hillen, an amateur boxer from the Sutherland Shire.

A source told Daily Mail Australia last year that Rachael and Blake were “inseparable”, but now it appears they are no longer together, with the pair unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Reports circulated earlier this year that Braith was enjoying a brief adventure with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which ended after a couple of months.

A source told the Daily Telegraph: ‘Pip and Braith know each other because they are both part of Sydney’s social scene.

‘After spending a bit more time together recently, they hit it off and started dating.

“They were hot and heavy for a short period of time, but it just didn’t work out and it was over before it started.”