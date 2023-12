NNA – Gasoline and diesel prices edged lower in Lebanon on Friday with the price of a canister of 95-octane gasoline decreasing by LBP 20,000, that of 98-octane gasoline by LBP 21,000, and that of diesel by LBP 17,000, while the price of gas remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

nbsp;- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,541,000

– Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,580,000

– Diesel Oil: LBP 1,529,000

– Gas Canister: LBP 936,000

nbsp;

