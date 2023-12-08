US urges Iraq to ‘protect’ its diplomats after rockets targeted embassy in Baghdad

NNA -nbsp;The US embassy in Baghdad urged Iraqrsquo;s government to protect its personnel, after rockets targeted the diplomatic mission in the cityrsquo;s high-security Green Zone on Friday.

ldquo;We again call on the government of Iraq… to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities,rdquo; an embassy spokesperson said in a statement, after ldquo;two salvos of rocketsrdquo;nbsp;were fired at the missionnbsp;without causing any reported casualties. — AFP

