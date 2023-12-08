Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    GOP Star Tim Sheehy Forgot to Mention the Family Money in His ‘Self-Made’ Success Story

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    GOP Star Tim Sheehy Forgot to Mention the Family Money in His ‘Self-Made’ Success Story

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Tim Sheehy For Montana

    As he introduces himself to Montana voters, top GOP U.S. Senate recruit Tim Sheehy has highlighted his experience “bootstrapping” the successful aerial firefighting company he launched in the state.

    Talking to party luncheons and interviewers, Sheehy’s success story about Bridger Aerospace has sounded like a gritty start-up tale that began with a dream and some savings, not “freebies,” as he put it in a podcast interview.

    “When I saw a business opportunity, I took my entire life savings—I didn’t get a government loan, didn’t get a government handout—I started a business in my barn and built it from scratch,” Sheehy told a crowd in August.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘I haven’t seen a cent of my $4.5 million prize from The Squid Game:’ Winner of hit show tells Netflix to ‘show me the money,’ 10 months after the finale was filmed rock Paper and scissors

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Jon Rahm says ‘the money is great’ after signing $500MILLION LIV deal – despite saying he’d NEVER join the Saudi circuit – but admits move may burn bridges with PGA Tour players: ‘I hope my friends stay my friends’

    Dec 8, 2023
    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘I haven’t seen a cent of my $4.5 million prize from The Squid Game:’ Winner of hit show tells Netflix to ‘show me the money,’ 10 months after the finale was filmed rock Paper and scissors

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Jon Rahm says ‘the money is great’ after signing $500MILLION LIV deal – despite saying he’d NEVER join the Saudi circuit – but admits move may burn bridges with PGA Tour players: ‘I hope my friends stay my friends’

    Dec 8, 2023
    News Politics

    The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

    Dec 8, 2023
    News Politics

    Why James Lankford expects a border breakthrough

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy