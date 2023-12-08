Jon Rahm says ‘the money is great’ after signing $500MILLION LIV deal – despite saying he’d NEVER join the Saudi circuit – but admits move may burn bridges with PGA Tour players: ‘I hope my friends stay my friends’

Jon Rahm went back on his word and joined LIV on Thursday for $500 million.

He insisted that money “is great,” but it was not the driving force behind his decision.

No. 3-ranked golfer and Masters champion Jon Rahm admitted his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf came as a result of “tempting offers” from the Saudi-funded tour.

On Thursday, Rahm appeared on Fox News, wearing a LIV jacket, to confirm his move after LIV posted a crossword puzzle to hint at his signing. However, Rahm did not openly say how much he will be paid for changing tours.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Rahm said. “There were a lot of things that LIV had to offer that were really attractive.”

The Spaniard’s persuasive deal to head to LIV is believed to see him earn around $500m (£400m), making him the highest-paid golfer on LIV’s roster. His earnings could rise to more than $570 million (£450 million), depending on his performance on the tour.

“I can’t comment on any of that, nor do I want to,” Rahm said of his deal. ‘It is private and will remain private. Listen, it was a great offer. Money is great, it’s wonderful.

Spaniard Jon Rahm’s LIV move was finally confirmed on Thursday night

“I have officially joined LIV” World No. 3 golfer Jon Rahm offers a thoughtful and composed 8+ minute interview on Special Report with Bret Baier to announce his decision to join LIV. Here’s the full clip, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/DB79Jw3TSj — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) December 7, 2023

Rahm’s deal is double LIV’s second-largest contract belonging to Phil Mickelson, who reportedly signed for $200 million.

LIV reportedly gave Dustin Johnson $150 million to jump ship and paid Bryson Dechambeu and Brooks Koepka $100 million each.

Rahm insisted the motive behind the move was to grow the game, adding: “I’m an ambitious person, not a greedy person.”

Rahm also expressed interest in playing team golf, something that stands out in the LIV format. Rahm recalled his time playing for the Spanish national team and Arizona State during his college years.

“Being part of a team has been something that’s been really important to me throughout my career,” Rahm said. “As a professional, you don’t get that opportunity very often. It’s a really fun thing to play, for something that’s more than yourself.’

However, Rahm wasn’t always a fan of the format. In a previous interview, Rahm admitted to laughing at speculation that he would leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

Rahm met with LIV CEO Greg Norman (right) after the Masters champion agreed to change tours

Rahm won 11 PGA events over his eight-year professional career, including the 2021 US Open.

‘I laugh when people rumor that I’m with LIV Golf,’ Rahm said via Handicap 54. ‘I’ve never liked the format. And I always have a good time with Phil Mickelson and Sergio García in the practice rounds of the majors.’

Rahm also teamed up with Rory McIlroy to help Team Europe beat the United States at the 2023 Ryder Cup in October.

When asked about the PGA Tour, Rahm said, “This was nothing personal for them, it was for my family.” I hope the friends I made will still be my friends.”

LIV announced 12 of 14 tournaments for its second season, which will begin February 2-4 in Mayakoba on the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

LIV’s 2024 schedule not only reflects PGA Tour events, but also looks to compete with the Super Bowl for viewership. LIV will host its first event in Las Vegas from February 8-10, ending the day before Super Bowl Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.