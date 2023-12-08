Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    Bystanders Stop Woman Torching Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta Birth Home

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Bystanders Stop Woman Torching Martin Luther King Jr.’s Atlanta Birth Home

    Paula Jones/Getty

    Off-duty police officers and tourists on Thursday helped to stop a woman setting fire to the house where Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta after she doused the property in gasoline, authorities said.

    The 26-year-old woman was confronted by a pair of visitors from Utah as she poured fuel on the porch of the house, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. Two off-duty New York City Police Department officers who had been visiting the home then pursued the suspect and detained her until local law enforcement arrived, Schierbaum added.

    “That action saved an important part of American history tonight,” the police chief said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where houses are going to die: Eerie images show derelict properties frozen in time as residents were forced out to make way for redevelopment that never happened

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Revealed: The perfect Christmas sandwich, according to ChatGPT – including one VERY surprising ingredient

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Today’s parents have to pay $3.4 million to fund the American Dream for themselves and their kids

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where houses are going to die: Eerie images show derelict properties frozen in time as residents were forced out to make way for redevelopment that never happened

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Revealed: The perfect Christmas sandwich, according to ChatGPT – including one VERY surprising ingredient

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Today’s parents have to pay $3.4 million to fund the American Dream for themselves and their kids

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk is asking the Supreme Court to get rid of his ‘Twitter sitter,’ arguing it stifles his free speech and is ‘unconstitutional’

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy