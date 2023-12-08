Revealed: The perfect Christmas sandwich, according to ChatGPT – including one VERY surprising ingredient

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

With just two weeks until Christmas Day finally arrives, cafe and supermarket shelves are packed with festive sandwiches.

From brie and cranberry to nutty roasted vegetables, there’s something to satisfy almost every palate.

But what would be in the perfect Christmas sandwich?

MailOnline’s Femail team claim Asda’s Festive Feast is the number one sandwich, but we decided to see what ChatGPT had to say about it.

So, would you order the AI ​​robot holiday deal?

MailOnline’s Femail team claim Asda’s Festive Feast is the number one sandwich, but we decided to see what ChatGPT had to say about it. So, would you order the AI ​​robot holiday deal?

The perfect Christmas sandwich, according to ChatGPT Roast turkey

Stuffed

Cranberry sauce

Dip

Bread

Cheese

To help unravel the mystery of the ultimate festive sandwich, MailOnline simply asked ChatGPT: “What’s in the perfect Christmas sandwich?”

Within seconds, the robot began typing its response, diplomatically saying that the perfect sandwich “may vary depending on personal preference.”

However, he ultimately landed on six key ingredients.

Unsurprisingly, the robot says that roast turkey, whether cut from leftover Christmas turkey or freshly roasted, is the number one ingredient in the sandwich.

Stuffing and cranberry sauce are next on the list.

“The traditional sage and onion filling adds a tasty and festive touch,” ChatGPT explained.

“A generous spread of cranberry sauce adds sweetness and complements the turkey.”

Meanwhile, what good Christmas sandwich would be complete without a drizzle of sauce?

To help unravel the mystery of the ultimate festive sandwich, MailOnline simply asked ChatGPT: “What’s in the perfect Christmas sandwich?”

Within seconds, the robot began typing its response, diplomatically saying that the perfect sandwich “may vary depending on personal preference.”

ChatGPT claims this element is crucial for “more moisture and flavor.”

Of course, bread is on the list, and ChatGPT suggests a “hearty rustic bread or a soft roll to hold all the ingredients together.”

And finally, the AI ​​robot suggests a somewhat unusual item: cheese.

“Optional, but some people like to add a slice of brie or a soft cheese to balance the flavors,” she explained.

You might be yelling at your screen, wondering where your favorite ingredients are.

However, ChatGPT claims that the ultimate sandwich can be customized with other holiday leftovers or additional ingredients.

“You can also add elements like slices of ham, bacon or a layer of Brussels sprouts to give it a unique touch,” he added.

“The key is to capture the festive flavors of Christmas in every bite.”

The creation of the Christmas sandwich comes shortly after ChatGPT attempted to classify items into a full English breakfast.

First up was crispy bacon, which ChatGPT called a “key element” of the English breakfast.

This was followed by eggs, with ChatGPT suggesting that fried or scrambled would suffice.

“Fried or scrambled eggs are a crucial part of the meal and provide protein,” the robot explained.

The third most important item is the pork sausages, which ‘“They contribute to a hearty breakfast and are a substantial element,” according to ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, good old-fashioned toast came in fourth place.