Where houses are going to die: Eerie images show derelict properties frozen in time as residents were forced out to make way for redevelopment that never happened

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An urban explorer has discovered a derelict housing estate in London, with more than 170 abandoned apartments littered with personal belongings.

The explorer, who calls herself Ashley Urbex, 26, discovered the estate in south London, made up of 16 four-storey blocks.

Residents of Maryon Grove Estate in Woolwich, which contains 172 homes, were evicted from their homes more than 10 years ago when the site was earmarked for redevelopment.

Sharing her find on TikTok (ashleyurbex) with her 31,500 followers, she quickly gained more than 475,000 views.

“Walking through this housing estate was a very creepy and creepy atmosphere,” the explorer, from Milton Keynes, England, told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

An urban explorer has discovered an abandoned housing estate made up of 170 homes

The explorer, who calls herself Ashley Urbex, found floors full of abandoned belongings, including this basketball and trophies.

The video, which has more than 475,000 views, showed a staircase covered in rubble and broken concrete.

The urbanization has 172 homes spread across 16 apartment blocks. In the photo: an abandoned hallway on the farm.

The site was earmarked for the development of 160 affordable homes, but remained untouched more than 10 years after residents were moved.

Maryon Grove Estate has since been demolished due to safety concerns expressed by locals.

Two apartments there caught fire in March of this year. Pictured: A graffiti-covered door in a trash-strewn front yard.

“It was a complete ghost town, some of the flats suffered serious fire damage and were sadly destroyed as they were easily accessible and open for anyone to visit.

“Most of the flats still contained the previous owner’s possessions, I found rooms full of furniture, DVDs, books, personal items, including photographs and drawing diaries.”

Walking through the apartments, Ashley found forgotten belongings, including videos, houseplants and family photos.

Known as Maryon Grove in Woolwich, housing plans to build 165 new affordable homes were approved in 2015, however no progress has been made.

Residents were moved out of the complex, as well as the neighboring Morris Walk Estate, before it was taken over by the PA Housing Association and used as short-term emergency accommodation.

The empty buildings came under municipal management in 2021, the Greenwich wire reported.

The derelict 1970s estate has raised safety concerns among locals, which were heightened when two flats caught fire in March this year, after which Greenwich Council vowed to demolish the blocks “as soon as possible”.

The TikTok video showed yards filled with children’s toys along with damaged mattresses.

The clip garnered more than 18,200 likes and 600 comments from shocked viewers, including many people who used to live in the flats.

“Oh my God, this is my old property, I used to live at 75 years old, this is heartbreaking,” Malisa said.

In the image: an abandoned television and an armchair collecting dust.

In the photo: a staircase full of trash and paper falling off the walls.

Viewers commented that it was a shame that the houses were left empty due to the housing shortage. Pictured: Urban explorer points through an abandoned passageway

Diane commented: ‘They say there is a housing shortage and yet they leave all these houses sitting there!’

Another person wrote: “The number of families that could be rehoused there instead of being on a waiting list is ridiculous.”

“I used to live at my old farm when I was 51. I’m actually sad,” someone else added.

Faye wrote: “It’s sad that they left pictures.”

Another explorer, Sean Kent, who previously found the complex and posted on TikTok described it as “the end of the world.”

Ashley claims the property has since been demolished.