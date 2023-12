NNA -nbsp;Russia announced on Friday that the presidential election in March will be held over three days, a recent voting procedure that Kremlin critics have said makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult.

"The CEC (Central Election Commission) of the Russian Federation has approved a three-day voting period for the Russian presidential election. It will be held from March 15 to 17, 2024," the commission said. — AFP

