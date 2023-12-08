Makary arrives in China to partake in China-Arab Radio and Television Cooperation Forum

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Friday arrived in the People#39;s Republic of China, to represent Lebanon in the sixth edition of the China-Arab Radio and Television Cooperation Forum.

In this framework, Minister Makary will deliver a word touching on the Lebanese-Chinese relations, and the developments witnessed by Beijing at all levels.

During his stay, Minister Makary is scheduled to conduct a number of official visits and hold a series of bilateral meetings with his Arab counterparts participating in the Forum, in addition to signing a cooperation agreement with the Chinese side to exchange experiences at the public media level.

