    Trump Rages After Billionaire Dem Donor Gives $250K to Pro-Haley Super PAC

    Donald Trump lashed out late Thursday at a top Democratic donor who reportedly gave money to GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and helped to fund E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing the former president of rape.

    On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared screenshots of a New York Times article reporting that Reid Hoffman, the billionaire LinkedIn co-founder, had given $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund. “This disgusting Slob, a Democrat Political Operative, is the same guy who funded a woman who I knew absolutely nothing about, sued me for Rape, for which I was found NOT GUILTY,” Trump fumed.

    A Manhattan jury in May did not find that Trump had raped Carroll but did find him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. Continuing his rant late Thursday, Trump called the civil trial “disgraceful” and “very unfair.”

