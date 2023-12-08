Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea broaches latest developments with new Egyptian Ambassador

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday met in Maarab with the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, accompanied by Counselor Karim Ismail, who came on an acquaintance visit.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments at the Lebanese and regional levels, as well as the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

    The meeting took place in the presence of the Partyrsquo;s foreign relations apparatusrsquo; Head, former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian, nd Dr. Charbel Al-Alam of the apparatus.

    By

