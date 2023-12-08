Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Ex-Cops Who Sent Racist Messages About Meghan Markle Sentenced

    Ex-Cops Who Sent Racist Messages About Meghan Markle Sentenced

    Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

    A group of six retired British police officers were handed suspended sentences Thursday for offensive and racist messages in a WhatsApp group which made reference to Meghan Markle and others.

    Five of the former London cops, all in their 60s, pleaded guilty in September to sending offensive messages. The sixth—62-year-old Michael Chadwell—pleaded not guilty to a count of sending an offensive message but was convicted after a trial last month.

    Chadwell was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, while the others were given sentences of between six and 14 weeks’ imprisonment, also suspended for 12 months.

