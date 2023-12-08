Bruce Lehrmann’s cryptocurrency mystery while in hospital being treated with powerful antipsychotic drugs, as life collapsed around him after The Project interview with Brittany Higgins

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In the midst of his mental health crisis after The Project aired Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations, Bruce Lehrmann was dabbling in cryptocurrencies from his hospital bed.

Lehrmann admitted himself to Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital the day after Lisa Wilkinson’s interview with Brittany Higgins aired on February 15, 2021.

He was later admitted to the Northside mental health clinic in St Leonards, on Sydney’s lower north shore, for 12 days of a 21-day treatment program during the media storm.

A 260-page log of all his mobile phone activity from the day of broadcast to March 3, 2021 reveals that his girlfriend dumped him via text message and his friends abandoned him.

But amid his life collapsing around him, with only his mother, a close family friend and a friend from Canberra still by his side, Lehrmann mysteriously registered a login to two cryptocurrency exchanges.

The printout of his phone activity was released by the Federal Court this week as evidence in Mr Lehrmann’s defamation claim against Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten.

It shows that at 6:14 p.m. on February 27, Lehrmann recorded what appears to be his username or password for the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange to a Notes file on his iPhone.

Coinbase is a website that allows you to buy, sell and receive untraceable cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Twelve minutes later, he registered a username and password for another crypto site, Coinjar, which is often used as a virtual wallet that makes cryptocurrencies available for real-world use.

The apparent usernames or passwords were not redacted in the registration activity report published by the Federal Court.

No cryptocurrency is mentioned in Mr. Lehrmann’s texts or WhatsApp messages before or after registration to explain the interaction, and nothing similar occurs anywhere else in the activity log.

It came 11 days after he showed up at Royal North Shore Hospital’s emergency department the morning after The Project interview and told doctors he was suicidal.

Mr. Lehrmann was prescribed the antipsychotic drug Seroquel while in treatment, he told friends in text messages, which is used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder.

His hospital notes were released by the ACT Supreme Court during his criminal trial on a rape charge which he strenuously denied and which was dropped after jury misconduct.

“Bruce presented to the RNS ED (Royal North Shore Emergency Department) due to a deterioration in his mental state with suicidal thoughts,” the notes revealed.

“This comes against a backdrop of Bruce being contacted by several journalists alleging that he was the perpetrator of a high-profile sexual assault that occurred at Parliament House in 2019.

“I hadn’t heard anything about this until yesterday: no complaint, no charges, no contact with the (alleged) victim.”

“It has been a huge shock and he has been considering suicide. These thoughts intensified acutely when he was intoxicated last night after his friends left.

‘He fears these thoughts and denies having considered any plans. He has told his mother and his girlfriend about his suicidal thoughts.

A progress report later added: “Since Monday, he hasn’t been able to sleep, eat or relax. Bruce started crying.

‘He felt completely overwhelmed by the situation. He has told his mother, his three best friends, his girlfriend, and his lawyer about the accusations, but other than that, no one knows what is going on.

“He reported that he felt alone and didn’t know who to trust.”

While receiving treatment, the mobile phone record reveals the disintegration of Mr. Lehrmann’s social life during his sick leave from his job at British American Tobacco.

His close group of friends who drank heavily with him after the Project interview, and whom he begged to bring him ‘bags’ of cocaine, mostly abandoned him within days of the broadcast.

He suspected that one of them had notified the media that he had been admitted to the hospital and they gradually abandoned their WhatsApp group chat until at the end of February only one remained in regular contact with him.

Greta Sinclair, Lehrmann’s girlfriend at the time the interview aired, also cut ties with him just days after The Project’s claims.

After a series of loving text messages between the couple on the day the interview aired, the relationship quickly began to become strained.

“I want to be there to support you where I can, but I need to distance myself a little because I also need to think about my mental health,” he told her on February 18, 2021.

“I won’t come to visit, but we can still talk daily.”

Mr. Lehrmann later responded: “You don’t love me anymore.” He added two seconds later: “Okay.”

Mrs Sinclair replied: “It’s a lot to deal with on top of my mental problems so it’s not easy for me and today was terrifying when I snapped out of reality.”

Five days later, on February 23, he ended the relationship completely.

“This is a lot for me and a journalist tried to add me to Instagram,” he wrote at 11:31 in the morning.

‘I will be available to talk from time to time, but I will not continue our relationship. I’m sorry and I hope you understand.’

There is no record that Mr. Lehrmann has responded.

