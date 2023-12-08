Caitlyn Jenner slams the ‘radical rainbow mafia’ in interview with John Cleese and claims ‘crazy people’ have ‘taken over’ the LGBT community

He said trans people had “taken the woke ideology and are taking it to the max.”

Caitlyn Jenner has harshly criticized the ‘radical rainbow mafia’ and claimed that ‘crazies’ have ‘taken over’ the LGBT community.

In an interview with GB News‘ John Cleese, Jenner said, ‘I mean, let’s take trans people, I think they’ve taken woke ideology and they’re taking it to the max and worse.’

He said he calls these people the “radical rainbow mafia.” Jenner also claimed that the LGBT community, particularly the trans community, had been “taken over… by a small group of very woke and crazy people.”

“They’re not good for trans people in general, because they’re very blunt and say ‘trans women are real women’ and yell at people, and you’re not going to get anywhere,” she explained. .

She also said that social media gave this small group of people a “big, loud microphone” to express their controversial opinions, which she believes they do to become famous.

The 74-year-old added: ‘I think that really hurts most trans people. “All they want to do is just live their life.”

In the interview as part of Cleese’s show, The Dinosaur Hour, he also urged politicians and the media to stay out of the “trans business”.

Jenner added that she does not want the government to pay for gender reassignment surgery or be involved in it in any way.

He said that if a person wants to change their gender it is a decision between them, their parents and a medical professional and if the government influenced this decision, it would be “breaking up the family.”

The former Olympic gold medalist also shared her opinion on trans women competing in women’s sports, as she said it made trans people seem “selfish” and “self-indulgent.”

She said that for trans women competing in women’s sports, it’s about them and not the women they beat, making themselves out to be victims of the situation.