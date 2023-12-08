Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Documentary: One woman's quest to break her family's silence on the Algerian War

    In this award-winning documentary, we follow the journey of Sarah to find out the painful truth about her family history. When she became a mother, the young Frenchwoman decided to break the silence that surrounded her family’s past. Her grandfather was a Harki who fought alongside the French army during the Algerian War. After Algerian independence in 1962, the whole family fled to France. But instead of being welcomed with open arms, the family, like many Harkis, were placed in an internment camp in south-western France. This is where Sarah begins her quest for the truth.

