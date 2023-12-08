Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    China’s Xi says economic recovery ‘still at critical stage’

    Dec 8, 2023

    NNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China#39;s economic recovery is quot;still at a critical stagequot;, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday, as sluggish domestic activity and property sector woes drag on a post-pandemic rebound.

    The world#39;s second-largest economy expanded a moderate 4.9 percent in the third quarter, slightly less than Beijing#39;s five percent target, which is one of the lowest in years.

    quot;At present, the country#39;s economic recovery is still at a critical stage,quot; Xi said at a meeting of China#39;s Communist Party Politburo, the country#39;s top decision-making body, according to CCTV.

    Xi urged measures to boost the economy, saying that quot;the development situation facing the country is complex, with increasing adverse factors in the international political and economic environmentquot;.

    quot;It is necessary to focus on accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, expand domestic demand, (and) prevent and defuse risks,quot; said Xi.

    Xi also emphasised the need to shore up quot;self-reliancequot; in key science and technology sectors, and to quot;accelerate the construction of a new development layoutquot;. — AFP

    Related Post

    News

    Alex Scott laughs at Joey Barton’s rant that he “shouldn’t comment on men’s football” while Laura Woods ignores his tirade of messages inviting her to debate female pundits.

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Interactive map shows how busy pediatric hospitals in every US state are – amid fears about ‘white lung’ and a new ‘SYNDEMIC’

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Wharton’s board calls on Penn’s president to resign

    Dec 8, 2023

