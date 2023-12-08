Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Berri tackles latest developments with Machnouk, MP Tawk

    Dec 8, 2023

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, former MP Nouhad Machnouk, with whom he discussed the current general situation and political and field developments in Lebanon and the region, in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

    Speaker Berri also received in Ain al-Tineh, MP William Tawk, with whom he broached the latest political and field developments, and legislative affairs.

