Alex Scott laughs at Joey Barton’s rant that he “shouldn’t comment on men’s football” while Laura Woods ignores his tirade of messages inviting her to debate female pundits.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alex Scott responded to Joey Barton’s claims that he “shouldn’t comment on men’s football” via a post on his Instagram Story, laughing at even mentioning his name.

Barton, who is currently unemployed after leaving Bristol Rovers as manager last month, has come under fire this week for his controversial views that women “should not speak to any authority” in men’s football, before doubling down on his opinion. in Piers Morgan uncensored.

The outspoken 41-year-old criticized the “woke agenda” over the rise in professional women working in the male sphere, but insisted his thoughts had nothing to do with sexism.

Since appearing on the TV show, Barton has continued to rant on social media, claiming that “highly qualified men can’t get a job on TV because low qualified women fill these quotas.”

That included the claim that Scott “shouldn’t comment on men’s soccer” as he continued his tirade about women’s participation in the sport.

BBC sports pundit Alex Scott has responded to Joey Barton’s criticism, ahead of an interview, where he joked to a friend that they would “talk about” Barton.

Barton claimed that Scott was a “fantastic footballer” but “is not qualified to speak with any authority about men’s football”.

Barton has claimed that Scott “shouldn’t comment on men’s football” as he continued to rant about women’s participation in men’s football.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The BBC Pundit broke its silence on Friday morning when it took to its Instagram story to address the situation for the first time.

In the video, Scott (behind the camera) asks his colleague: ‘Who are you interviewing today?’

the man in the video He joked: ‘Actually it could be you’ before Scott intervened and asked: ‘What are we going to talk about, Joey Barton?’ before bursting into hysteria.

When asked about Scott’s comments about the men’s games, during her appearance on Piers Morgan’s show on TalkTV, Barton said: “She hasn’t played in them.”

And he added: ‘One is 200 years old and the other is about 40 years old… they are the same rules, but football is much more than rules… The games develop at two different speeds.

“I don’t care where you’re from or how many games you’ve played, but you have to have a job that’s credible to get there… the world has gone crazy.”

He had previously responded to a fan who asked him about Scott’s credentials as a pundit, saying: “Fantastic female footballer.” Decorated in his game. If he’s hosting a men’s game, no problem, he’s hosting the show. But no, in my opinion she is not qualified to speak with authority about men’s football.’

Scott

On Morgan’s show, Barton explained that he didn’t want to be seen promoting sexism, but that he was against “unreserved opinions.”

‘I don’t want to see sexism in football, but if we don’t debate (the role of women in football broadcasting) properly, this will go further and further, and ruin the experience of watching elite men’s football,’ she said. Barton when Morgan asked him if the language in his social media posts had been deliberately inflammatory.

“Everywhere you look now, there is a hardcore opinion pontificating about the sport I love, and it is ruining my experience, to feed this woke agenda, and it will greatly increase sexism, because it has to be a true meritocracy. We need people who are qualified to perform those functions.”

Barton’s posts come after he previously supported the #HERGAMETOO initiative.

It is a campaign that aims to fight sexism in sport, with Barton posing with a promotional card for the cause when he was manager of Bristol Rovers.

Barton doubled down on his controversial views while appearing on Piers Morgan: Uncensored on Thursday night.

Barton had previously supported the #HERGAMETOO initiative, which aims to fight sexism in sport.

In October, she also sparked controversy after sharing her apparent endorsement of former Newcastle and England manager Kevin Keegan’s comments that he doesn’t like female footballers talking about the men’s game.

At a live event in Bristol, Keegan had said: “(I don’t like) hearing women talk about the England men’s team in the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience.” I have a problem with that.’

In response to that, Barton had posted on X: ‘Kevin Keegan. Winner of the 1978 Ballon d’Or. England coach. He is in full swing.

On Friday morning, Barton continued his rant by claiming that female staff had “sent nude photographs to players” and had “full-blown affairs” at previous clubs he worked at.

Your browser does not support iframes.