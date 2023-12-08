Trembling father of boy, 16, killed by Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley tells sentencing hearing his MARRIAGE is on the brink as a result of the tragedy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The father of Tate Myre, killed by Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, has said his marriage is on the brink of collapse as a result of the tragedy.

Buck Myre addressed the sentencing hearing for Crumbley, 17, who will be sentenced later today after pleads guilty to killing four of his classmates.

The 17-year-old could be locked up without the possibility of parole, a punishment Oakland County prosecutors are seeking.

In an emotional statement, Myre told the sentencing hearing how her family coped with the death of her son, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting in 2021.

Myre told the court: “Sheri and I were walking around looking for Tate, I had a feeling something didn’t feel right.”

The 17-year-old could be locked up without the possibility of parole, a punishment Oakland County prosecutors are seeking.

Myre continued: ‘We were wandering around asking anyone if they had seen Tate, we were called into the manager’s office. We received word that Tate was no longer with us.

After a very long pause in which Myre clung to the podium and was visibly shaking, he continued: ‘What stands out to me the most was what my wife said.

“She put her hands on her head and said, ‘Not my baby.’” We left the room in shock, not quite sure if what we heard was real and true.

‘When we got home we were just walking zombies, believe it or not, we cooked dinner that night.

‘It has been quite a journey, I can tell you that love is absent in our family because there is no joy. When you have joy it is easy to love.

‘My wife and I are trying to figure out how to save our marriage and our family, and we didn’t even do anything to each other.

‘As we try to navigate these waters, we try to honor Tate. His dad is fighting, his mom is fighting and his brothers are fighting.’

Speaking directly to Crumbley, Myre added: “We want you to spend the rest of your life rotting in your cell, what you stole from us is not replaceable.”

Crumbley previously pleaded guilty to all 24 counts from the 2021 Oxford High School shooting, which included first-degree murder and terrorism.

Students Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, 17, died in the rampage. Six students and a teacher were also injured.

Students Madisyn Baldwin, top right, Hana St. Juliana, bottom left, Tate Myre, top left, and Justin Shilling, bottom right, died in the rampage.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, will have a chance to speak in court and possibly explain why he believes he should be spared a life sentence.

Judge Kwamé Rowe could also order a shorter sentence, at least 25 to 40 years, which would eventually make him eligible for release by the state parole board.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin has argued that Crumbley deserves a chance at parole after his “sick brain” is fixed through counseling and rehabilitation.

But after listening expert testimonyRowe said in September that he had found only a “tiny” chance that Crumbley could be rehabilitated behind bars.

In a journal, the shooter wrote about his desire to see students suffer and the likelihood of spending his life in prison. The day before the shooting he recorded a video in which he declared what he would do the next day.

Crumley and his parents met with school staff the day of the shooting after a teacher noticed violent drawings. But no one searched her backpack for a weapon and she was allowed to stay.

Like their son, Jennifer and James Crumbley are locked up in the county jail. They are awaiting trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, accused of making a gun accessible at home and neglecting their son’s mental health.

Jennifer Crumbley has asked a Michigan court to exclude evidence of her son’s alleged bird abuse from her own criminal trial.

Crumbley’s parents, James Robert Crumbley and Jennifer Lynn Crumbley, are awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are seen here in this photo from February 2022 after being charged

Fox reported that attorney Shannon Smith wrote in a motion Monday: ‘The ‘bird evidence’ is so extremely repugnant, repugnant and appalling that its admission would certainly inflame the passions of a jury.

“The jury will undoubtedly try Mrs. Crumbley for her son’s atrocious acts, which she knew nothing about.”

Court documents have indicated that her son had videotaped himself torturing and killing animals, including a bird.

Attorney Ven Johnson claims Crumbley kept a severed bird head in a jar and that he brought the head to school in a jar and placed it in the boys’ bathroom.

Johnson alleges in the federal filing that Oakland County School District staff ignored reports from students who saw the bird’s head.

Prosecutors say Crumbley expressed “delight” in killing a family of baby birds and found “joy” in hearing them squeal as they died.

According to Fox, the motion read: “It is clear that the shooter mutilated baby birds on more than one occasion, texted a friend with details about the bird mutilation, videotaped himself doing so, and photographed vile and disgusting videos of his actions”.

“The evidence makes it clear that the shooter intentionally hid all of the ‘bird evidence’ from his parents.”

James and Jennifer allegedly bought a gun for their son just before the school shooting, and his mother claimed it was a Christmas gift.

A memorial to the four victims of the Ethan Crumbley high school shooting

A parent hugs a child following the active shooter incident at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Before the sentencing, Shilling’s father, Craig, said cnn: ‘I personally feel that when you do something like that, you should suffer the same fate.

‘You can’t just pull the trigger on someone and then walk away like nothing happened.

“In fact, I don’t think he’s going to get what he deserves, but I feel like he’s going to be punished to the fullest extent possible, but that’s not enough in my opinion.”

Shilling’s mother, Jill Soave, added: “I’m praying for life in prison without parole.” You know, that would be the least amount of justice I would consider for his actions.

‘Nothing is enough. You know, he gets to live and my son doesn’t. So I will never feel satisfied as a parent, but that is the maximum punishment allowed by law. So I pray that the judge makes that decision.”

In his final moments, Shilling had been hiding in a bathroom with another student, Keegan Gregory, who saw Crumbley murder the student.

Prosecutors say Crumbley expressed “delight” in killing a family of baby birds and found “joy” in hearing them squeal as they died.

Crumbley’s chilling diary entries include drawings of a gun pointed at a girl’s head with the

On the day of the shooting, Crumbley and his parents had met with school staff after a teacher became concerned about drawings that included a bloody body and a gun pointed at the words, “The thoughts won’t stop.” Help me.’

School officials said Crumbley got out of trouble by claiming the drawings were part of plans to create a video game.

After the meeting, Crumbley was allowed to remain at the school, about 40 miles north of Detroit, although his backpack was not searched for weapons.

He later emerged from a bathroom with a gun and began shooting at his fellow students.

Police say Crumley’s first victim was freshman Phoebe Arthur, who was shot in the face but miraculously survived. In total 13 people were shot, four of whom died.

Prosecutors insisted that Crumbley’s decisions cannot be mitigated by his young age or immaturity.