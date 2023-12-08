Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    PlayStation Store: November 2023’s top downloads

    PlayStation Store: November 2023's top downloads

    It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. On the November PS5 and PS4 chart, the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reached the top spot, and EA FC 24 also scored highly. The PS VR2 roster also welcomed a newcomer in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which rose from the dead to the top of the charts.

    Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?

    PS5 games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

    Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
    EA SPORTS FC 24

    Madden NFL 24
    Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

    EA SPORTS FC 24
    Grand Theft Auto V

    NBA 2K24
    Hogwarts Legacy

    Grand Theft Auto V
    Assassin’s Creed Mirage

    mortal kombat 1
    Alan Wake 2

    Baldur’s Gate 3
    ARK: Ascended Survival

    UFC 5
    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Baldur’s Gate 3

    NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
    UFC 5

    Alan Wake 2
    NBA 2K24

    Assassin’s Creed Mirage
    Cyberpunk 2077

    God of war Ragnarök
    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

    ARK: Ascended Survival
    F1 23

    Cyberpunk 2077
    Gran Turismo 7

    Gran Turismo 7
    Two are needed

    STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
    NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

    FINAL FANTASY XVI
    The Crew Motor Festival

    RoboCop: Rogue City
    God of war Ragnarök

    *The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
    *Updates not included

    PS4 games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
    EA SPORTS FC 24

    Red Dead Redemption 2
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

    Minecraft
    Red Dead Redemption 2

    EA SPORTS FC 24
    Minecraft

    NBA 2K24
    Need for quick heat

    Grand Theft Auto V
    An exit

    Madden NFL 24
    Grand Theft Auto V

    Five nights at Freddy’s
    Need for quick recovery

    Need for quick heat
    Hogwarts Legacy

    Call of Duty: Black Ops III
    Five nights at Freddy’s

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

    Injustice 2
    Assassin’s Creed Origins

    An exit
    gang beasts

    Batman: Arkham Knight
    F1 23

    gang beasts
    Batman: Arkham Knight

    theHunter: Call of the Wild
    house fin

    MLB The Show 23
    The forest

    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
    NBA 2K24

    Five nights at Freddy’s 2
    STAR WARS Battlefront II

    Need for quick recovery
    Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

    *The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

    PS VR2 games*

    United States/Canada
    EU

    The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
    The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

    Beat saber
    Beat saber

    Synapse
    Moss: Book II

    Mountain called horizon
    Mountain called horizon

    Moss: Book II
    Synapse

    Strollable minigolf
    Pavlov

    Pavlov
    The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

    Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
    Racket Fury: VR Table Tennis

    The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
    VR Green Hell

    NFL PROFESSIONAL ERA
    Red matter 2

    *Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included

    PSVR games

    United States/Canada
    EU

    Creed Ascend to Glory
    Batman: Arkham VR

    SUPERHOT VR
    Creed: Rise to Glory

    Arizona Sun
    Elite VR Sniper

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
    SUPERHOT VR

    Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality
    Arizona Sun

    Batman: Arkham VR
    Goalie VR Challenge

    Work Simulator
    Beat saber

    Beat saber
    Work Simulator

    Elite VR Sniper
    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

    ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
    Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality

    Free to play (PS5 + PS4)

    United States/Canada
    EU

    fortnite
    fortnite

    Roblox
    Roblox

    Call of Duty: Warzone
    Call of Duty: Warzone

    Apex Legends
    rocket league

    rocket league
    Fall Guys

    Fall Guys
    Electronic football 2024

    Electronic football 2024
    Disney Speed ​​Storm

    MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO
    The Sims 4

    supervision 2
    Apex Legends

    The Sims 4
    MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO

    PlayStation Store: November 2023’s top downloads

    By

