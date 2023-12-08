PlayStation Store: November 2023’s top downloads

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. On the November PS5 and PS4 chart, the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reached the top spot, and EA FC 24 also scored highly. The PS VR2 roster also welcomed a newcomer in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which rose from the dead to the top of the charts.

Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?

PS5 games

United States/Canada

EU

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

EA SPORTS FC 24

Madden NFL 24

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

EA SPORTS FC 24

Grand Theft Auto V

NBA 2K24

Hogwarts Legacy

Grand Theft Auto V

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

mortal kombat 1

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

ARK: Ascended Survival

UFC 5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hogwarts Legacy

Baldur’s Gate 3

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

UFC 5

Alan Wake 2

NBA 2K24

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Cyberpunk 2077

God of war Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

ARK: Ascended Survival

F1 23

Cyberpunk 2077

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

Two are needed

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS

FINAL FANTASY XVI

The Crew Motor Festival

RoboCop: Rogue City

God of war Ragnarök

*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

*Updates not included

PS4 games

United States/Canada

EU

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

EA SPORTS FC 24

Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Minecraft

Red Dead Redemption 2

EA SPORTS FC 24

Minecraft

NBA 2K24

Need for quick heat

Grand Theft Auto V

An exit

Madden NFL 24

Grand Theft Auto V

Five nights at Freddy’s

Need for quick recovery

Need for quick heat

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Five nights at Freddy’s

Hogwarts Legacy

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Injustice 2

Assassin’s Creed Origins

An exit

gang beasts

Batman: Arkham Knight

F1 23

gang beasts

Batman: Arkham Knight

theHunter: Call of the Wild

house fin

MLB The Show 23

The forest

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

NBA 2K24

Five nights at Freddy’s 2

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Need for quick recovery

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.

PS VR2 games*

United States/Canada

EU

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

Beat saber

Beat saber

Synapse

Moss: Book II

Mountain called horizon

Mountain called horizon

Moss: Book II

Synapse

Strollable minigolf

Pavlov

Pavlov

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Racket Fury: VR Table Tennis

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

VR Green Hell

NFL PROFESSIONAL ERA

Red matter 2

*Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included

PSVR games

United States/Canada

EU

Creed Ascend to Glory

Batman: Arkham VR

SUPERHOT VR

Creed: Rise to Glory

Arizona Sun

Elite VR Sniper

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

SUPERHOT VR

Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality

Arizona Sun

Batman: Arkham VR

Goalie VR Challenge

Work Simulator

Beat saber

Beat saber

Work Simulator

Elite VR Sniper

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality

Free to play (PS5 + PS4)

United States/Canada

EU

fortnite

fortnite

Roblox

Roblox

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone

Apex Legends

rocket league

rocket league

Fall Guys

Fall Guys

Electronic football 2024

Electronic football 2024

Disney Speed ​​Storm

MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO

The Sims 4

supervision 2

Apex Legends

The Sims 4

MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO