PlayStation Store: November 2023’s top downloads

It’s time to see which PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, and free games topped the download charts this month. On the November PS5 and PS4 chart, the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reached the top spot, and EA FC 24 also scored highly. The PS VR2 roster also welcomed a newcomer in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, which rose from the dead to the top of the charts.
Check out the full listings below. What titles will you be playing this month?
PS5 games
United States/Canada
EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
EA SPORTS FC 24
Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24
Hogwarts Legacy
Grand Theft Auto V
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
mortal kombat 1
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
ARK: Ascended Survival
UFC 5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy
Baldur’s Gate 3
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
UFC 5
Alan Wake 2
NBA 2K24
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Cyberpunk 2077
God of war Ragnarök
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
ARK: Ascended Survival
F1 23
Cyberpunk 2077
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7
Two are needed
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
FINAL FANTASY XVI
The Crew Motor Festival
RoboCop: Rogue City
God of war Ragnarök
*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
*Updates not included
PS4 games
United States/Canada
EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
EA SPORTS FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2
EA SPORTS FC 24
Minecraft
NBA 2K24
Need for quick heat
Grand Theft Auto V
An exit
Madden NFL 24
Grand Theft Auto V
Five nights at Freddy’s
Need for quick recovery
Need for quick heat
Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Five nights at Freddy’s
Hogwarts Legacy
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Injustice 2
Assassin’s Creed Origins
An exit
gang beasts
Batman: Arkham Knight
F1 23
gang beasts
Batman: Arkham Knight
theHunter: Call of the Wild
house fin
MLB The Show 23
The forest
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
NBA 2K24
Five nights at Freddy’s 2
STAR WARS Battlefront II
Need for quick recovery
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
*The name of the products may vary depending on the region.
PS VR2 games*
United States/Canada
EU
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Beat saber
Beat saber
Synapse
Moss: Book II
Mountain called horizon
Mountain called horizon
Moss: Book II
Synapse
Strollable minigolf
Pavlov
Pavlov
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Racket Fury: VR Table Tennis
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
VR Green Hell
NFL PROFESSIONAL ERA
Red matter 2
*Only purchases from PS Store. Game updates or games included with hardware not included
PSVR games
United States/Canada
EU
Creed Ascend to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR
SUPERHOT VR
Creed: Rise to Glory
Arizona Sun
Elite VR Sniper
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
SUPERHOT VR
Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality
Arizona Sun
Batman: Arkham VR
Goalie VR Challenge
Work Simulator
Beat saber
Beat saber
Work Simulator
Elite VR Sniper
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Surgeon Simulator – Experience the Reality
Free to play (PS5 + PS4)
United States/Canada
EU
fortnite
fortnite
Roblox
Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends
rocket league
rocket league
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
Electronic football 2024
Electronic football 2024
Disney Speed Storm
MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO
The Sims 4
supervision 2
Apex Legends
The Sims 4
MY ULTRA RUMBLE HERO
PlayStation Store: November 2023’s top downloads