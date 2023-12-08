Scientists Made a VR Headset for Mice—and It’s Adorable

Dom Pinke / Northwestern University

Fun fact: Your brain is pretty similar to a mouse’s brain. That’s not a knock on you. It’s just a simple fact. While you can do things like read this article and mice can’t, the neurons in your brain perform similarly to a rodent’s—making them perfect test subjects for scientific research into the way human minds’ work.

That’s why we often see mice and rats being used in neuroscientific research from the latest brain-computer interfaces (BCI) a la Neuralink, to drug research for mental health issues.

“The brain structures between human and mouse are basically the same structures,” Daniel Dombek, a neurobiologist at Northwestern University, told The Daily Beast. “We think they work in the same ways.”

