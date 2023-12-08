Nashville store gives dignity of choice, free gifts for those in need

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, helped create a free grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee, their goal was to give families in need the chance to choose their own food at a place that seemed normal. store.

This year, The Store offers the same dignity of choice to parents looking for gifts for the holiday season. During a two-day event beginning December 8, selected families will shop at a free toy store filled with new toys, video games, stuffed animals, scooters, clothing, makeup and musical instruments.

“The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something that your child wanted rather than just something to help them get through the holidays, is a huge relief for someone who maybe didn’t think they were going to be able to do it. that,” Mr. Paisley said.

The Paisleys had a sneak peek Dec. 7 before the free toy store opened, marveling at the stacks of gifts, the wrapping station, the Christmas trees and the holiday decorations. Volunteers and staff from Belmont University and The Store spent hours unpacking and organizing all the donated toys into sections and decorating them while listening to Christmas music.

The celebrity couple brought the idea of ​​a free grocery store to Nashville after seeing the concept years ago at the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California. When The Store opened in early 2020, it was just weeks after a tornado hit the city and before the global pandemic made food access an immediate issue.

The Store and its staff adapted, becoming a food delivery service for seniors and delivering one million meals in the first year of operation. In addition to free meals, Belmont University, where Mr. Paisley graduated, now offers additional services to low-income families, including financial education events, music therapy and medication management.

“People are going through difficult times and we want this to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone, whether they are volunteers or need services,” Ms. Williams-Paisley said. “It’s just a community and we’re all in it together.”

The Store received about 2,000 donated items, about half of which came from the Nashville area, and raised $20,000. Parents will be able to drop off their children at a church next door, where they can play and drink hot chocolate while the adults shop and wrap gifts.

There are plans for the toy store to become a recurring event, but Ms Williams-Paisley said The Store would need donations throughout the year to keep people fed.

“We are still not serving everyone we want to serve. Food insecurity is on the rise. The USDA just released their report that says 17 million households in this country face food insecurity and that number is on the rise as of 2021,” Ms. Williams-Paisley said. “There are so many things we want to do. And the toy store has really shown us that we can move forward and we can continue to expand and grow.”

Mr. Paisley admits that this is his favorite time of year, and even suggests that he might show up at the toy store dressed as Santa Claus.

“I live for this time of year,” Paisley said. “Since we had kids and possibly even before, I do everything I can.”

This story was reported by The Associated Press.