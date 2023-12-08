Stephen Merchant towers over his petite girlfriend Mircea Monroe as they hold hands during a discreet walk in London.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stephen Merchant held hands with his girlfriend Mircea Monroe as they headed out for a low-key stroll in London on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 comedian, 49, was bundled up in a black coat and red scarf, and wore skinny blue jeans with a matching baseball cap.

Mircea, who is 5ft 5in, wore a blue turtleneck and a camel coat as she enjoyed a walk with The Office creator.

He was also wearing light blue, slightly baggy jeans over gray boots and a black backpack on one shoulder.

The couple spoke intensely as they enjoyed a slow walk through the beautiful Primrose Hill area of ​​Camden.

Stephen Merchant, 49, held hands with his girlfriend Mircea Monroe as they went for a low-key stroll in London on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 comedian bundled up in a black coat and a red scarf, and wore skinny blue jeans with a matching baseball cap.

The couple’s official residence is a £2.4 million mansion in Los Angeles, which was once owned by former American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Stephen and Mircea, who have been together since 2018, met at an awards ceremony six years ago.

He previously revealed that he had had trouble finding a girlfriend because of his huge figure.

The actor, who rose to fame on The Office with Ricky Gervais, once joked: “If they’re down there and I’m up here, it’s a little complicated.”

But, in 2018, Stephen met actress Mircea, a native of Missouri.

Stephen, excited about his new relationship, said at the time: “Aside from the fact that she’s great… there’s something really nice about not having the endless worry of filling that part of your life.”

“That’s a very lonely life, the life of one person.” He remembered.

Stephen is the richest comedian in the UK, surpassing Peter Kay and Ricky Gervais, despite the latter’s successful Armageddon tour.

Stephen co-created the hit comedy The Office with Ricky Gervais (both pictured in 2009) and both were involved in creating the US remake.

He is now worth a huge fortune of £26.6 million, thanks in part to his BBC comedy-drama The Outlaws, which has been renewed for a third series.

While some prefer fame to fortune, Stephen recently admitted that he would like to turn back time and be unknown again.

He said: ‘The unique thing about The Office was that no one knew who we were, so there were no expectations.

‘You’re not thinking about the newspapers or the audience. You’re just thinking, “This is fun, let’s do it.” It’s hard to go back to that moment.”