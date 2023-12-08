This ‘Holdovers’ Breakout Knows Everything About Paul Giamatti—Almost

Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    In the middle of filming The Holdovers, Dominic Sessa feared he was actually starring in an episode of The Twilight Zone.

    It was spring 2022, right around the time high schools usually release their students for break, but Sessa wasn’t going on vacation with his family. Instead, the young actor spent his senior-year spring break still roaming the halls of his high school. Bummer. There was, however, one major perk: He was kicking it with Paul Giamatti, his new best friend and co-star of The Holdovers.

    The eerie, Truman Show-style aspect of this situation is that the production, led by director Alexander Payne, happened to be shooting at Sessa’s own high school: Deerfield Academy, a boarding prep school in Deerfield, Massachusetts. His character, the spirited Angus, also happens to be heading into the second semester of his senior year.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

