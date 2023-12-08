Mesut Ozil, former Arsenal player, SAVES old Tottenham rivals

The former Arsenal star retired from professional football on March 22, 2023.

Tottenham took the lead against the Hammers but conceded two goals in the second half

Man City have fallen, but Gary Neville is WRONG when he says they are complacent – Listen everything is beginning

Mesut Ozil has rubbed salt in the wounds of Tottenham fans following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham last night.

The former Arsenal playmaker responded to a post that said Spurs are the first team in Premier League history to fail to win five games in a row despite going 1-0 up in each match.

OptaJoe statistics also found that they are the first team to lose three consecutive home games despite being one goal up.

Commenting on the tweet, Ozil wrote: “Who else should be able to beat that record?” Bottle Job FC is back.’

Football fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media, with many saying they couldn’t believe it was the player’s official account.

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal player Mesut Ozil targeted Spurs after their defeat

Ozil nicknamed north London rivals Tottenham ‘Bottle Job FC’ in X after West Ham comeback

One person wrote: “The fact that this is not a parody account is absolutely mental (laughing emojis).”

Another added: “I thought this was a parody account.”

However, a third was quick to point out Arsenal’s collapse at the end of last season by writing: “Remind me how many days Arsenal spent in first place last season please.”

Özil played 426 top-flight games in his club career, scoring 33 goals for Arsenal before retiring in March 2023 at İstanbul Başakşehir.

Despite playing attacking football, Ange Postecoglou’s team has struggled to score goals.

With key injured players such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven not due to return until the New Year, these are really worrying times for the north London side.

Football fans were quick to share their reaction to the viral tweet on social media.