On sale: Now
First deliveries: Spring 2024
Number to build: 500 Diavel for Bentley, 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliner
Price:
– Diavel for Bentley: around £60,000 (500 examples)
– Diavel for Bentley Mulliner: around £70,000 to £75,000 (50 examples)
Based on: Ducati Diavel V4 (price from £23,595)
Length: 2,305mm/907.5in Width (includes mirrors): 939mm/369.7in Height (includes mirrors): 1,300mm/511.8in
Seat height: 790mm/31in
Distance between axis: 1597mm/62.7in
Engine capacity: 1,158 cc V4 gasoline
Force: 168 horsepower (hp)
Gears: 6-speed gearbox, quick shift
Acceleration (0-60 mph): about 3 seconds
Maximum speed: 167 mph
Driving modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet
Front wheel travel: 120mm/4.7in
Rear wheel travel: 147mm/5.7in
Dry weight: 211 kilos Empty weight: 236 kilos
Fuel tank capacity: 20 liters
CO2 emissions: 154g/km Fuel efficiency: 44mpg
HOW IT COMPARES TO THE BENTLEY BATUR
Number to build: 18 (all reserved and sold)
Price: from £1.98 million (£1.65 million plus VAT)
Length: 4,850mm Broad: 2,187mm Height: 1,405mm
Distance between axis: 2,851mm
Weight: 2,273 kilos
Seating: 2 Doors: 2
Engine: 6.0 liter W12 biturbo
Force: 740 horsepower
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic
Maximum speed: 200mph more
Acceleration (0 to 62 mph): 3.4 seconds (estimate)
Bentley launches its first motorcycle in collaboration with Italy’s Ducati – but it isn’t cheap