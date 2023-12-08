Bentley launches its first motorcycle in collaboration with Italy’s Ducati – but it isn’t cheap

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

On sale: Now

First deliveries: Spring 2024

Number to build: 500 Diavel for Bentley, 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliner

Price:

– Diavel for Bentley: around £60,000 (500 examples)

– Diavel for Bentley Mulliner: around £70,000 to £75,000 (50 examples)

Based on: Ducati Diavel V4 (price from £23,595)

Length: 2,305mm/907.5in Width (includes mirrors): 939mm/369.7in Height (includes mirrors): 1,300mm/511.8in

Seat height: 790mm/31in

Distance between axis: 1597mm/62.7in

Engine capacity: 1,158 cc V4 gasoline

Force: 168 horsepower (hp)

Gears: 6-speed gearbox, quick shift

Acceleration (0-60 mph): about 3 seconds

Maximum speed: 167 mph

Driving modes: Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet

Front wheel travel: 120mm/4.7in

Rear wheel travel: 147mm/5.7in

Dry weight: 211 kilos Empty weight: 236 kilos

Fuel tank capacity: 20 liters

CO2 emissions: 154g/km Fuel efficiency: 44mpg

HOW IT COMPARES TO THE BENTLEY BATUR

Number to build: 18 (all reserved and sold)

Price: from £1.98 million (£1.65 million plus VAT)

Length: 4,850mm Broad: 2,187mm Height: 1,405mm

Distance between axis: 2,851mm

Weight: 2,273 kilos

Seating: 2 Doors: 2

Engine: 6.0 liter W12 biturbo

Force: 740 horsepower

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Maximum speed: 200mph more

Acceleration (0 to 62 mph): 3.4 seconds (estimate)