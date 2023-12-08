Customer sparks FIERCE debate after questioning whether it’s ‘wrong’ not to TIP when you get takeout… so, what do YOU think?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman has sparked a debate over tipping etiquette after asking whether she should leave a tip for a takeaway order.

tiktok user @thenappinghouse_known only as Abigail, unintentionally divided the platform when she posed the question in a recent video, saying she wasn’t sure what she should do.

‘Are they tipping for takeout?’ she asked. “Because I feel really bad when I don’t, but I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

Abigail set the stage for viewers, saying she will typically call for the takeout order before driving to pick it up.

‘I approach the window. I’ll take it,’ the content creator said. ‘She hands me the receipt. There is an information line. Do you tip?

She explained that she doesn’t want to be rude and not tip if it’s expected, but she also doesn’t want to spend extra money unnecessarily.

‘Is it wrong not to tip? Am I going overboard and paying more for my meals by tipping? she asked. “Sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t because I don’t know what’s right.”

“Then someone tell me,” he concluded.

Abigail’s video has been viewed 18,000 times and received more than 600 comments since it was posted on November 21.

But if she was expecting a clear answer, she was probably disappointed.

TikTok users couldn’t agree on whether or not to tip on takeout orders, and some of the most generous commenters said it depends on the situation.

“Don’t tip unless it’s sit-down service or delivery,” one person advised.

“I’m sick of tipping everything and now I don’t work without a waiter = no tip,” added another.

‘No. Just sit in restaurants and make home deliveries. I stopped everything else because it’s OUT OF CONTROL,’ someone else shared.

With tip requests popping up everywhere from coffee shops to self-service checkouts, more than half of Americans believe we’re in an era of “tipflation,” according to a recent survey by DailyMail.com.

Abigail’s video has received more than 600 comments, but there was no definitive response. Some were against tipping takeout, while others thought it depended on the situation.

The Emily Post Institute establishes that customers are not required to tip if they enter an establishment to pick up their takeout.

However, a A 10 percent tip is recommended for curbside delivery or large, complicated orders.

Other experts believe the advice is outdated in a post-pandemic world.

Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, told the personal financing site GOBankingFees that “you should tip as much as possible, even if you’re picking up.”

“A few extra dollars on your part can make a big difference for them,” he explained. “When in doubt, tip more.”

Abigail’s post received many comments from people who tip waiters and servers when they pick up takeout orders.

‘Someone has to cook it, box [and] Bag it, make sure it’s correct, and say hello politely. [and] Thank you,” argued one person.

“I tip 10% for takeout, but not fast food,” someone else responded.

“It depends,” another shared. ‘If it’s a place where waiters prepare your takeout order, then I’ll give you a small tip, but not the same as table service. Like 10%.