Chase Sapphire Preferred vs Sapphire Reserve

The family of Chase Sapphire credit cards has helped catapult travel rewards into a mainstream obsession. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still one of the most popular rewards credit cards despite debuting more than a decade ago, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® was so in-demand that Chase ran out of metal cards when it launched in 2016.

These cards both earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® points— some of the most valuable credit card rewards around, so having either the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only or the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only is a smart move, especially if you want to use points for free travel. But there are plenty of differences, as well.

Let’s dig into the unique aspects of two of the best travel credit cards to help make your choice easier.

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs Chase Sapphire Reserve

Welcome Offers

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only currently offers new cardholders Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. That’s worth around Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in travel, based on Insider’s points and miles valuations which peg Chase points value at 1.8 cents each.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only comes with its standard bonus of Chase Sapphire Reserve® (worth an estimated Chase Sapphire Reserve® in travel).

Both of these bonuses are fantastic.

Redeeming Points

Chase offers cardholders great options for using Ultimate Rewards points, including several that don’t involve travel. You can exchange them for cash back at 1 cent per point, or use them to purchase travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal — with a 25% bonus for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only cardholders. Best of all, you can transfer points to Chase’s airline and hotel partners.

With the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only, you can redeem points the same way, with one difference. When using them to purchase travel through Chase, you’ll get a 50% bonus, instead of 25% with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only.

Because of this final detail, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only ekes out a victory.

Winner: Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs Reserve Ongoing Rewards Rates

For regular spending, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only earns:

5 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 20255 points per dollar on all travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards3 points per dollar on dining, including eligible delivery services, takeout, and dining out 3 points per dollar on select streaming services3 points per dollar on online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs)2 points per dollar on other travel 1 point per dollar on everything else

That’s nothing to sneeze at; dining, streaming services, groceries, and travel account for most of the spending many of us do each month.

But the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only offers its own competitive categories:

10 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 202510 points per dollar on Chase Dining purchases through Chase Ultimate Rewards10 points per dollar on hotel stays and car rentals purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards5 points per dollar on air travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards3 points per dollar on other travel (after earning the $300 travel credit) and dining1 point per dollar on everything else

You can tell that this card is more targeted toward travelers than the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only, which offers a bonus for a variety of everyday non-travel purchases. Because of that, we’ll give the victory to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only.

Winner: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs Chase Sapphire Reserve Travel Insurance

Using a credit card with travel insurance to pay for your trip can really save the day if things go wrong. Chase Sapphire card travel insurance is among best coverage in the industry. But as you can see, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only trounces the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only in a few categories. It’s got better primary rental car insurance, a trip delay insurance that activates in half the time, emergency medical and dental insurance, and more.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Travel insurance benefit

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Sapphire Reserve®Rental car insurance

Primary insurance covering up to the cash value of the car toward theft or collision damage (more expensive cars may not qualify)

Primary insurance covering up to $75,000 in coverage against theft and collision damageTrip delay insurance

Up to $100 in coverage per day (max five days) for reasonable expenses after a delay of at least 12 hours (or required overnight stay)

Up to $100 per day (max five days) for reasonable expenses after a delay of at least six hours (or required overnight stay)Baggage delay insurance

Up to $100 in coverage per day (max five days) when your bag is delayed by at least six hours

Up to $100 in coverage per day (max five days) when your bag is delayed by at least six hoursTrip cancellation/interruption insurance

Up to $10,000 in coverage per ticket (max $20,000 per trip) for prepaid nonrefundable travel expenses

Up to $10,000 in coverage per ticket (max $20,000 per trip) for prepaid nonrefundable travel expensesLost luggage reimbursement

Up to $3,000 in coverage each for primary cardholder and immediate family when common carrier loses or damages luggage

Up to $3,000 in coverage each for primary cardholder and immediate family when common carrier loses or damages luggageTravel accident insurance

Up to $500,000 in coverage for accidental death or dismemberment

Up to $1,000,000 in coverage for accidental death or dismembermentEmergency medical and dental coverageN/A

Up to $2,500 in coverage for medical expenses for primary cardholder and immediate family when traveling at least 100 miles from home

Emergency evacuation insuranceN/A

Up to $100,000 for emergency evacuation expenses

Winner: Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only

Chase Sapphire Preferred vs Reserve General Benefits

The biggest difference between these cards are the ongoing benefits. These are the things that matter long after you’ve spent your massive welcome bonus.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only offers an up to $300 annual travel credit, access to more than 1,300 airport lounges through the Priority Pass network, elite benefits with a few car rental agencies, and unlimited free access to new Chase Sapphire airport lounges. you’ll also be able to use Reserved by Sapphire restaurant reservations.

Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only provides up to $50 per year in statement credits for hotels booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal. Cardholders will also receive an anniversary bonus equal to 10% of all purchases made in the previous year (which isn’t that great).

Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only cardholders also get a complimentary DashPass membership, which waives delivery fees on orders of $12 or more (activation required, through December 31, 2024). The Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only also offers a $5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through December 2024.

Also, both Sapphire cards get Instacart and Instacart+ benefits. With the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only, you’ll get a complimentary year of Instacart+ membership (usually $99 annually) — including benefits like free delivery and up to a $15 statement credit towards Instacart purchases each month. And with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only, you’ll get six months of Instacart+ membership and benefits — including up to $15 statement credits per quarter (available through July 2024).

Through March 2025, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only offers 10x points on Lyft rides — a great return on spending — while the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only offers 5x points. Both cards also offer $10 per month in Gopuff credits through December 2023. But only the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only offers a complimentary two-year Lyft Pink All Access membership, which comes with perks like ride discounts, unlimited bike rides, and priority pickup.

Chase only allows you to have one Sapphire card at a time, so if you already have one of these cards, you won’t be approved for the other.

You also aren’t eligible if you’ve earned the bonus on any Sapphire card in the past 48 months, or have opened five or more cards (from any bank) in the past 24 months. The latter restriction is known as the Chase 5/24 rule, and it applies to most Chase cards.

Winner: Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve Annual Fees

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only charges a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card annual fee. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only charges a Chase Sapphire Reserve® annual fee.

There appears to be an undisputed winner, but there’s not. When debating whether or not to pay an annual fee, there’s only one thing you should concern yourself with: Will the card’s benefits save you more than you’ll pay in annual fees?

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only’s lower annual fee is accompanied by far fewer valuable benefits. Someone who would regularly use perks like airport lounge access and the $300 annual travel credit may save many hundreds of dollars beyond the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only — making it the better deal.

However, because likely fewer people are willing to make the initial Chase Sapphire Reserve® investment in the Chase Sapphire Reserve® – Editorial Name Only, we’ll crown the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only in this category.

Winner: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card – Editorial Name Only

How to Decide Which Chase Sapphire Card Is Best for You

Ultimately, the two biggest things to consider when deciding between the cards are whether you’re willing to pay the higher annual fee for the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and whether the card’s additional benefits and bonus categories make it worth that higher fee.

Beyond that, take a look at the difference in perks and see which lines up more closely with your travel and spending habits.

