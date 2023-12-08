Tony Shalhoub on the resurgence of ‘monks’ in a pandemic-hit world: “People see the world now the way Monk sees it”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Adrian Monk is back with The Last Case of Mr. Monk: A Monk Film.

The TV movie, now streaming on Peacock, reunites the cast and creative team behind the former American series. Monk. And making the 90-minute revival feel like a homecoming for star Tony Shalhoub, who reprises his role as a crime-solving detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder since filming in Toronto.

“This is going to sound crazy, but we shot the first season in Toronto,” Shalhoub said recently. The Hollywood Reporterspeaking 14 years later Monk concluded an eight-season run for USA Network. The series, which ran from 2002 to 2009, was set in San Francisco. The original pilot, however, was filmed primarily in Vancouver, and all seasons after the first were filmed primarily in Los Angeles.

Shalhoub welcomed Mr. Monk’s last case from series creator Andy Breckman with co-stars Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo, as filming in Toronto meant leaving out the sound stages of the original procedural, such as the police station and Monk’s apartment, and adopt a bunch of new locations.

In the TV movie, Monk, with all his usual chronic anxiety, sets out to find a killer after his stepdaughter Molly (played by Caitlin McGee) watches her fiancé die in a bungee jumping accident. She believes it was not an accident, but murder.

“It’s fresh. I said it a million times when we were doing this: I wanted it to be the same and I wanted it to be different, to feel the same and also feel different. I feel like we did it,” Shalhoub says of the 21-day shoot for the broadcast reboot.

In fact, the Peacock TV movie is not the first time Monk The cast and creative were back together. In May 2020, during the height of the pandemic and after he and his wife, Brooke Adams, overcame a bout with coronavirus and made a full recovery while in New York City, Shalhoub came out of retirement as Adrian Monk in Monk in quarantine, hosted by Seth MacFarlane.

He seven minute public service announcement He saw Shalhoub, like a tweed-clad monk, standing six feet from his computer screen during a Zoom call with his former on-screen colleagues Natalie Teeger (Howard), Randy Disher (Gray-Stanford) and Captain Leland Stottlemeyer. (Levine).

“Monk, I hate to admit it, but you were right,” Stottlemeyer tells Monk during the public service announcement. “I mean, look at us, everyone is afraid of germs. “No one touches anyone.” Disher then adds, “I guess we’re all Monks now.”

The returning cast (from left) includes Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, Ted Levine as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer and Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Film. Peter Stranks/PEACOCK

Monk aired for eight seasons and 125 episodes in the U.S., helping launch the cable channel’s run of hit scripted series in the early 2000s. (A companion series to the “Blue Skies” era, Suits —as American food was known during that decade—has been enjoying a resurgence that led to the Monk Renaissance.) Monk It was also a critical and awards success, winning eight Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and two SAG Awards.

The series finale in 2009 drew more than 9 million viewers, at the time a record for a scripted show on ad-supported cable. And Shalhoub became a fixture of awards season for his work on Monk, as he was nominated eight times for lead comedy actor at the Emmys (winning three) and received seven nominations at the SAG Awards, which he won twice. His first SAG win came in 2004.

But what’s changed for Peacock’s procedural treatment is that, this time, the crime investigation led by a compulsively hand-wiping detective takes place in a new world much changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, where almost everyone world has come to fear. germs or crowds as much as Monk always did.

“COVID has been a big draw, really. “A lot of people see the world now the way Monk sees it, and that became a launching pad,” Shalhoub recalls as the reason Peacock finally commissioned a TV movie after false starts.

He adds that the pandemic hardly vindicated Monk for his numerous concerns: “It’s not really a question of vindication. It’s more a question of: misery loves company.” But he thinks that fans of Monk They’re more likely to be able to relate to the central character this time around, given the mental health impact and heightened anxiety levels of pandemic-era lockdowns.

“Ultimately, it makes Monk seem less neurotic and more like a canary in the coal mine,” Shalhoub says.

Mr. Monk’s last case which takes place after the pandemic has the iconic detective in a deeply dark place when the TV movie begins, counting his pills in block formation and incessantly opening his bathroom medicine cabinet.

“They have torn it down. “He’s arguably worse than when we first met him in the pilot episode,” the star says of where the revival continues.

At the same time, Mr. Monk’s last case It offers equal doses of comedy and drama.

“It’s always been a balancing act on the show, how we honor severe obsessive-compulsive disorder and still maintain a lighthearted side; and keep it upbeat and not mock him or send him up. We face that challenge in the film too,” she says.

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in Peacock’s Monk movie. Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK

In one scene, the Emmy-winning actor plays to his strengths in physical comedy when his character wants to tip a pharmacy delivery driver, but he only has a $20 bill and won’t part with it. “We really did it that day, in this moment. We had a lot of takes. We tried a lot of different ways to keep Monk from getting rid of that $20 bill. They let the camera roll and let this young actor, who was so good, be open and playful with what he was throwing at him. They really let me riff on that scene,” Shalhoub recalls.

And although the streaming television movie is titled Mr. Monk’s last case, Shalhoub’s character returning to hunt down more killers is not out of the question: “You know, it’s not under my control. It really depends on the network, it depends on Andy (Breckman). We may visit it again. We hope this one lands. I just don’t know how many times you can go to the well.”

Then he adds: “On the other hand, I never say never.”

Meanwhile, Shalhoub admits to feeling a little more like Adrian Monk these days.

“I wouldn’t want to say I’m a total germaphobe, but I do know that it scares me a little bit,” she says, which keeps the Emmy-winning actor protective of his personal space. “Anyone who coughs or sneezes or, frankly, even clears their throat around me, becomes persona non grata in my book.”