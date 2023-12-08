Amelia Gray Hamlin puts on a strident display as she battles her assets, mocks McDonald’s, visits URINARIES and plays cards after wowing on the Chanel catwalk in Manchester.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She joined a group of supermodels to storm the catwalk at Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show in rainy Manchester on Thursday night.

So naturally, Amelia Gray Hamlin was eager to let her hair down after a hard night at work as she relaxed in the northern city after the glamorous event.

Famous faces flocked to the Victoria Baths on Manchester’s Thomas Street as Chanel brought its Métiers d’Art show north, despite uproar from locals who defied police orders not to disrupt the event.

Amelia, 22, and her fellow models seemed unfazed by the furor as they enjoyed drinks and a feast of fast food after the show.

Model Lulu Tenney posted a photo of Amelia and Ida Heiner posing in a changing area with drinks in hand and wrote the caption: ‘Manchester gawls’ while another shot from the impromptu session saw Amelia clutching her chest shameless

She was seen screaming with Lulu during their raucous festivities.

She shared a photo of fellow runway star Rachel Marxx eating a burger while playing a card game.

She shared a photo that shows her with her hair tied back using a playing card.

She looked amazing as she walked down the runway.

He then shared a photo of a fellow partygoer wearing a Chanel Manchester United shirt, while he was apparently seen urinating into a urinal in the toilets.

He posted an image of McDonald’s fries on the store’s ordering screen.

Maika Inga appeared in a shot shared by Greta Helene as they smiled after the show, while Kiki Willems gave a look at the show’s music as she shared a video of the brand’s vinyl player singing tunes.

Primal Scream made a surprise appearance at the show, as they brought the house down during their performance at the star-studded event. The group has been together since 1982 and is known for hits such as Rocks and Country Girl.

Singer Bobby Gillespie sported a silver jacket and matching pants along with a black shirt.

Other attendees at the event included Hugh Grant, Kristen Stewart, Lucy Boynton and Jenna Coleman.

Maika Inga appeared in a photo shared by Greta Helene, as they smiled after the show.

Kiki Willems gave a look at the show’s music as she shared a video of the brand’s vinyl player singing tunes.

Amelia looked spectacular in a black and white dress with ballet flats.

She struck her most striking modeling pose as she strutted down the runway.

Manchester locals defied police orders not to disrupt the long-awaited Chanel catwalk, holding a pro-Palestine demonstration outside and playing loud karaoke in nearby pubs.

The French fashion house had asked those living on Thomas Street to dim the lights so as not to walk on their balconies while the models strutted down the catwalk.

But as celebrities gathered under the temporary canopy for the glitzy event, just meters away protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and waved flags as they called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A few steps away, punters also gathered at the nearby Millstone Pub wearing Santa hats and blasting the Lady in Red, pushing pints.

Others mocked the show for choosing the UK’s rainiest city for its Métiers d’Art Christmas show, with one writing on social media: “Manchester will inevitably also experience biblical rain at the event.”

Another added: “Glad to see the Manchester weather is delivering the real deal for Chanel – fucking rain.” Even though it’s December, it’s not surprising.

As the after-party began at Victoria Baths across town, neighbors gathered on the street and a woman in a bathrobe reportedly shouted “what the hell is going on?”

She shared a video from the runway and wrote: “Chanel in the rain… Merci 4ever.”