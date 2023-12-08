Even Fox’s Peter Doocy Says GOP Has No ‘Concrete Evidence’ to Support Impeachment

Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    While Fox News stars are “eagerly shoveling Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) slop to their viewers” on impeaching President Joe Biden, the network’s chief White House correspondent reported on Friday that Republicans still lack any “concrete evidence” that Biden benefitted from his family’s foreign business dealings.

    Ahead of next week’s expected vote in the House to formalize the impeachment inquiry of the president, Peter Doocy appeared on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co. to break down the White House’s response to the GOP’s ongoing probe.

    “House Republicans are still trying to connect—they’re trying to trace money that originated overseas and went into Hunter Biden’s accounts [and] to accounts controlled by Joe Biden,” the Fox News reporter noted.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

