Missouri 12-year-old Evelyn becomes a Gen Alpha icon on social media by posing videos of herself complaining about everything she HATES while putting on makeup – prompting viewers to liken her to Regina George

Move over, Alix Earle! There is a new rising star on social media who is causing quite a stir with her very hard-hitting content.

Meet Evelyn, the Generation Alpha tween who has become an online sensation for her hilarious (but brutal) removals of things she hates, all while confidently applying her beauty products.

The 12-year-old seventh grader hails from Kansas City, Missouri, and has garnered millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by posting Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, which criticize people’s annoying and disgusting habits.

Some viewers have even compared her to Mean Girls villain Regina George after seeing her sarcasm-filled account, which she claims on Instagram is “run by her parents.”

Evelyn’s sarcastic monologues have earned her an impressive following online: millions of people tune in to her videos.

In a video, posted to Instagram in September that has more than 410,000 views but was re-uploaded by another YouTube account where it had 3.4 million views, the tween lists “things that are embarrassing.”

“When someone who’s really rude asks why they don’t have friends,” Evelyn begins in the clip as she’s about to apply Glow Recipe toner to her face.

“Maybe you don’t have friends because you’re shit to everyone.”

She continues while using a skincare product from The Ordinary: ‘People who change their entire personality the moment they’re in front of a guy or when they’re filmed.

‘When someone still says “grandiose side-eye.” It was what? Five months? Let go.’

While applying Elf makeup product to her face, she continues, “When you say something funny to someone and they’re going to tell everyone your joke.”

Next on the list: ‘The Trend of the Deceived’.

“When you talk to people and you repeat the same thing to yourself and then they say, ‘We heard you the first time,’” he continued.

‘When someone points out the most obvious thing like: “Humans need water to live.”

And then everyone’s like, “Oh my God, this is so real.” Guys, I’ve been saying this all along. When it’s like “obviously, obviously.”‘

Evelyn then ends the video by showing off her iridescent nails, “for those who asked.”

In another video, which has had 1.2 million views, Evelyn lists “things we need to stop doing” while applying products from brands such as Glow Recipe, The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, Saie, NARS, Rare Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury.

He posts Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, which criticize people’s annoying and unpleasant habits.

“Calling any girl we don’t like ‘pick me,’” he begins.

‘Have individual conversations in the group chat. “But it’s not that hard to turn off notifications.” Well, it’s not that difficult to leave the group chat and message them separately.

‘Teachers need to stop saying, “I’ll wait, I’ll wait.”

‘Steal things from lockers. “What happened to my Fenty Beauty Blotting Powder?” “If you care so much, you shouldn’t have brought him to school.” Or maybe, just maybe, you shouldn’t have broken into my locker and stolen it from my bag.

Her audience is primarily made up of young women and she has been offered sponsorship deals from companies looking to tap into the tween market, which includes girls ages eight to 12. Washington Post reported.

So far, she hasn’t posted any sponsored content on her main Instagram account, and she didn’t reveal to the outlet how much money, if any, she’s made so far from her social media career.

However, along with her fun videos, she also posted a series of PR posts showcasing products that beauty brands have sent her.

In a clip titled “HUGE pr haul,” Evelyn reveals that she “literally” has 10 boxes in her possession.

From makeup brand Saie, she got three packs containing a selection of tinted moisturizers, blushes, highlighters and lip oil.

Other brands that sent him products were Truly and Philosophy.

In another video titled “massive PR haul part 2,” Evelyn opens another PR package from Saie, which she says is the “fourth they’ve received.”

Then I Met You, Bubble and Jouer also appeared in the clip.

While she didn’t detail how lucrative these deals have been, Evelyn did reveal that she was saving money for a facial and looking to raise money for college.

Her parents also opened a Coogan account for her, so her social media earnings are held in trust and she will be able to access them when she turns 18.

The account became a legal requirement after child actor Jackie Coogan sued his mother in 1939 after his parents squandered a large portion of his estimated $3 million to $4 million fortune ($66 million to $88 million). current).

The legal battle focused attention on child actors and resulted in the enactment in 1939 of the California Child Actors Bill, often referred to as the “Coogan Law” or “Coogan Law.”

He testified that a child actor’s employer reserved 15 percent of profits in a trust.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Evelyn and her mother, Alex, gave some insights into the teenager’s creative process and the difficulties they faced, such as the suspension of her TikTok account without a detailed explanation.

His TikTok account was suspended even though it was managed by his mother because he is not of legal age yet. The minimum age to open an account is 13 years old.

Alex is the one who manages his daughter’s social networks and monitors the comments, both good and bad, since the 12-year-old girl is not old enough to create her own TikTok or Instagram accounts, both platforms have a minimum age limit of 13 years. years.

Unfortunately, the mother has had to deactivate the comments on some videos on Instagram due to negative reactions.

“I take social media seriously, especially when it comes to my daughter’s safety and privacy,” Alex told the publication.

‘Not only did I create the TikTok account and present my government ID as proof, but I am also the only person uploading content in addition to monitoring daily activity. “To say we are incredibly disappointed that our account was taken away despite these precautions is an understatement.”

The mother-daughter duo also brainstorm content ideas together, and Alex is in the room when Evelyn creates her videos, as well as reviewing and editing them before publishing them.

Despite her online shift ago, Evelyn says her videos are meant to be funny and not mean.

As for the future, it is looking to diversify its brand in the future.

‘I really want to expand my content. I understand that I am beauty and entertainment right now. But I would love to participate in makeup tutorials and vlogs,” she said.

He continued: ‘I’ll probably change some of my opinions later as I get older. But there are many opinions of mine in which I am completely decided and I believe that they are only moral.

‘I feel like you should be true to yourself. You don’t have to change in front of other people or act differently to get approval.’

Evelyn added: “I always wanted to be an influencer.”