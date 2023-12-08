Kristaps Porzingis will officially return to the Celtics lineup on Friday

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

celts

Porzingis has been upgraded to “available” ahead of Friday’s game against the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis (8) has missed the last four games due to injury Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics recover one of their most important players.

Kristaps Porzingis indicates he will return to the Celtics' lineup on Friday against the Knicks

Center Kristaps Porzingis will return to the Celtics lineup for Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis has missed the last four games due to a left calf strain he suffered during the Celtics’ season-tournament loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 24.

This news is a confirmation of what Porzingis said earlier this week. On Wednesday, Porzingis answered questions from fans on Instagram, including one about when he would return, to which he responded that he will return for the Celtics game on Friday.

“I will be lined up for the next game,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian.

Porzingis participated fully in the team’s practice that day and reportedly completed it without issue. He also told reporters that his calf is fine.

Porzingis averaged 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and shot 54.7 percent from the field before going down. The All-Star has helped the Celtics to a 15-5 record and first place in the Eastern Conference in his first season in Boston.

Friday’s game against the Knicks will be played at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden. It is not yet known if he will face any minutes restrictions due to his injury.