Wendy Williams Tried to Warn Us About Diddy

Fans are begging for a Wendy Williams comeback after Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of a spate of sexual assault and physical abuse allegations in multiple lawsuits.

During Williams’ media career, the queen of entertainment news and gossip—who has never shied away from addressing celebrity rumors—tried to raise the alarm about Combs. And her ongoing beef with the music mogul may have even caused her career setbacks.

As one social media user put it this past week, “The things she said about diddy was known years ago. Wendy Williams stayed on his neck.”

