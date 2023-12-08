Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    New Hampshire College and State GOP Caught Off Guard by CNN’s Debate Plans

    Earlier this week, CNN announced that it would be hosting two Republican presidential primary debates next month in Iowa and New Hampshire, just ahead of those states’ GOP voters going to the polls to select a nominee.

    Well, there’s just one little snag: the small New Hampshire college chosen for the Jan. 21 debate says they don’t know what CNN is talking about.

    “[W]e were surprised to be included on a press release by a network about a debate which we had not planned or booked. Such a debate announcement breached the RNC debate rules. We have and will continue to work with the Republican Party on debates,” Neil Levesque, the Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and Political Library at Saint Anselm College, tweeted on Friday morning.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

