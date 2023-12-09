Deadspin Overhauls Story Accusing Young KC Chiefs Fan of ‘Blackface’

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Deadspin has, once again, updated its widely panned story that accused a young fan of the Kansas City Chiefs of sporting “blackface,” a discredited claim that prompted threats of litigation.

On Thursday, Deadspin removed the header photo of the 9-year-old Chiefs fan that only showed the right half of his face, which was painted black, and not the left side, which was painted red.

“Unfortunately the article drew attention to the fan, though our intended focus was on the NFL and its checkered history on race, an issue which our writer has covered extensively for Deadspin,” reads an editor’s note now attached to the story.

