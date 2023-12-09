Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Australia’s most expensive suburb revealed; Plus, see the places with the biggest growth in home prices over the past year.

    Recent data from property analyst firm PropTrack shows that three Sydney suburbs were the most expensive to buy in all of Australia in 2023.

    The Lower North Shore suburb of Longueville topped the list nationally for highest median home value, at a whopping $5.775 million.

    The eastern suburb of Dover Heights came in second with $5.553 million, closely followed by Clontarf in Sydney’s north with $5.523 million.

    Longueville broke records in September when a five-bedroom, three-bathroom Arabella St beachfront property broke the $20 million residential property sales barrier, selling for more than $22 million before its expression period closed. of interest.

    Sydney’s Lower North Shore suburb of Longueville topped the list nationally for highest median home value, at a whopping $5.775 million.

    Agent Travis Standen, who sold the property, told realestate.com.au at the time that buyers from the upper and lower north coast and eastern suburbs with budgets over $10 million were looking for comfort and a good view of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

    “We’ve never had so many buyers with cash and ready to buy, they’re trading up big land for convenience and we’re seeing them coming from non-traditional areas like the upper north coast,” he said.

    The same PropTrack report also revealed the three best-performing suburbs in terms of house price growth over the past 12 months.

    The Perth suburb of Armadale topped the list with 34 per cent year-on-year house price growth.

    South Australia’s Elizabeth North followed with 30 per cent growth over the same period, and Riverview, Queensland, came in third with 24 per cent year-on-year growth.

    The data is based on PropTrack’s automated valuation model and covers homes and combination units.

    Armadale’s explosion of growth won’t come as a surprise to some – three separate reports list it as one of the best Perth suburbs to invest in in 2023.

    “We’ve never had so many buyers with money and ready to buy…” said real estate agent Travis Standen.

    This includes Canstar’s Rising Stars report and websites Hotspotting and Openlot, which highlighted Armadale as an investment hotspot.

    Cath Hart, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA), said there were several factors behind the strength of Perth’s property market overall.

    ‘One is population growth. WA’s population rose 2.8 per cent in the year to March. “June data will be released in mid-December and background indicators suggest we can expect similar growth to March,” Ms Hart said.

    ‘Secondly, the current challenges in the rental market are that people are looking to buy if they can.

    “And the constraints of the construction sector also make people turn to the established real estate market.”

    Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the suburbs with the highest median home values ​​and the highest year-over-year home price growth:

    New south Wales

    Highest median home value

    Longueville: $5,775,000
    Dover Heights: $5,553,000
    Clontarf: $5,523,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Denistone East: 17 percent
    Clontarf: 17 percent
    Parklea: 16 percent

    VIC

    Highest median home value

    Portsea: $3,177,000
    Depth: $3,006,000
    Canterbury: $2,708,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Harkaway: 10 percent
    South Official: 10 percent
    Balnarring: eight percent

    queensland

    Highest median home value

    Pullenvale: $1,957,000
    Fig Pocket: $1,671,000
    Brookfield: $1,659,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    River view: 24 percent
    Acacia Ridge: 22 percent
    Rochedale: 21 percent

    SA

    Highest median home value

    Unley Park: $1,849,000
    Malvern: $1,692,000
    Erindale: $1,683,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Elizabeth North: 30 percent
    Elizabeth Downs: 27 percent
    Davoren Park: 27 percent

    TAS

    Highest median home value

    Acton Park: $1,218,000
    Sandy Bay: $1,143,000
    Battery point: $1,138,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Kingston Beach: two percent
    Margate: -2 percent
    Sandford: -3 percent

    Washington

    Highest median home value

    Dalkeith: $3,252,000
    Peppermint Grove: $2,871,000
    City Beach: $2,407,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Armadale: 34 percent
    Brookdale 34 percent
    Camilo: 33 percent

    New Testament

    Highest median home value

    Lyon: $730,000
    Muirhead: $700,000
    Bay view: $687,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Berrimah: 13 percent
    Humpty Doo: six percent
    Muirhead: four percent

    ACT

    Highest median home value

    Red Hill: $2,004,000
    Yarralumla: $1,882,000
    Deakin: $1,791,000

    Higher house price growth year on year

    Aranda: eight percent
    Red Hill: six percent
    Ainslie: five per cent

