Australia’s most expensive suburb revealed; Plus, see the places with the biggest growth in home prices over the past year.

Recent data from property analyst firm PropTrack shows that three Sydney suburbs were the most expensive to buy in all of Australia in 2023.

The Lower North Shore suburb of Longueville topped the list nationally for highest median home value, at a whopping $5.775 million.

The eastern suburb of Dover Heights came in second with $5.553 million, closely followed by Clontarf in Sydney’s north with $5.523 million.

Longueville broke records in September when a five-bedroom, three-bathroom Arabella St beachfront property broke the $20 million residential property sales barrier, selling for more than $22 million before its expression period closed. of interest.

Agent Travis Standen, who sold the property, told realestate.com.au at the time that buyers from the upper and lower north coast and eastern suburbs with budgets over $10 million were looking for comfort and a good view of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

“We’ve never had so many buyers with cash and ready to buy, they’re trading up big land for convenience and we’re seeing them coming from non-traditional areas like the upper north coast,” he said.

The same PropTrack report also revealed the three best-performing suburbs in terms of house price growth over the past 12 months.

The Perth suburb of Armadale topped the list with 34 per cent year-on-year house price growth.

South Australia’s Elizabeth North followed with 30 per cent growth over the same period, and Riverview, Queensland, came in third with 24 per cent year-on-year growth.

The data is based on PropTrack’s automated valuation model and covers homes and combination units.

Armadale’s explosion of growth won’t come as a surprise to some – three separate reports list it as one of the best Perth suburbs to invest in in 2023.

This includes Canstar’s Rising Stars report and websites Hotspotting and Openlot, which highlighted Armadale as an investment hotspot.

Cath Hart, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia (REIWA), said there were several factors behind the strength of Perth’s property market overall.

‘One is population growth. WA’s population rose 2.8 per cent in the year to March. “June data will be released in mid-December and background indicators suggest we can expect similar growth to March,” Ms Hart said.

‘Secondly, the current challenges in the rental market are that people are looking to buy if they can.

“And the constraints of the construction sector also make people turn to the established real estate market.”

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the suburbs with the highest median home values ​​and the highest year-over-year home price growth:

New south Wales

Highest median home value

Longueville: $5,775,000

Dover Heights: $5,553,000

Clontarf: $5,523,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Denistone East: 17 percent

Clontarf: 17 percent

Parklea: 16 percent

VIC

Highest median home value

Portsea: $3,177,000

Depth: $3,006,000

Canterbury: $2,708,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Harkaway: 10 percent

South Official: 10 percent

Balnarring: eight percent

queensland

Highest median home value

Pullenvale: $1,957,000

Fig Pocket: $1,671,000

Brookfield: $1,659,000

Higher house price growth year on year

River view: 24 percent

Acacia Ridge: 22 percent

Rochedale: 21 percent

SA

Highest median home value

Unley Park: $1,849,000

Malvern: $1,692,000

Erindale: $1,683,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Elizabeth North: 30 percent

Elizabeth Downs: 27 percent

Davoren Park: 27 percent

TAS

Highest median home value

Acton Park: $1,218,000

Sandy Bay: $1,143,000

Battery point: $1,138,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Kingston Beach: two percent

Margate: -2 percent

Sandford: -3 percent

Washington

Highest median home value

Dalkeith: $3,252,000

Peppermint Grove: $2,871,000

City Beach: $2,407,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Armadale: 34 percent

Brookdale 34 percent

Camilo: 33 percent

New Testament

Highest median home value

Lyon: $730,000

Muirhead: $700,000

Bay view: $687,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Berrimah: 13 percent

Humpty Doo: six percent

Muirhead: four percent

ACT

Highest median home value

Red Hill: $2,004,000

Yarralumla: $1,882,000

Deakin: $1,791,000

Higher house price growth year on year

Aranda: eight percent

Red Hill: six percent

Ainslie: five per cent