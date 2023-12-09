Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney

A county attorney’s office says one of its paralegals passed the California State Bar exam at age 17.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said this week that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam.

The State Bar said in an email to The Associated Press on Friday that it could not confirm that Park is the youngest, but praised his achievement.

“Passing the California Bar Exam is a significant achievement at any age, and for someone as young as Mr. Park, it is an extraordinary feat worth celebrating,” said CEO Leah Wilson.

Park took the test in July and received the results on Nov. 9, according to a news release issued by the district attorney’s office this week.

“It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it,” Park said in a statement.

Park began high school at Oxford Academy in Cypress, California, in 2019 at age 13 and simultaneously began a four-year J.D. program at Northwestern University California School of Law after completing state-level competency exams. university, the office said.

Park graduated from high school in 2021 by taking the state high school proficiency exam and focused on law school, graduating this year. He became a paralegal in the district attorney’s office in August, turned 18 in late November and was sworn in as an attorney Tuesday.