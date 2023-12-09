Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    Jonathan Majors Jury Hears Damning Texts About Another Altercation

    Six months before Jonathan Majors allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a chauffeured car, the Marvel star begged her not to seek medical attention for a head injury and threatened suicide, according to text messages revealed in court on Friday.

    “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted Grace Jabbari on Sept. 22, 2022, the New York Daily News reported. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

    Jabbari, who dated Majors for two years, texted back that she would tell doctors she bumped her head and that she would wait another day before seeking medical treatment. But, she noted, she was unable to sleep and needed “stronger painkillers.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

