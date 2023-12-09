Tony Bellew is relieved to hear Everton are out of the relegation zone as the lifelong Toffees supporter reunites with his wife, Rachael, in an emotional I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here reunion.

Tony Bellew was relieved to learn that Everton had moved out of the relegation zone.

Bellew updated on his beloved Toffees while in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Tony Bellew was relieved to learn that Everton had moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after joining his wife Rachael for a brief reunion inside the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

The former WBC cruiserweight title holder appears on ITV’s latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here taking place in Australia, but received an update on Everton’s recent positive form .

Bellew is a self-confessed Toffees fan, comes from Liverpool and always wants to stay up to date on the results of his team in the blue half of the city.

During his time in the celebrity jungle, Bellew was restricted from the happenings of the outside world, but had precious moments with his wife during the most recent episode of the show.

The 41-year-old has clashed with other contestants, including Nigel Farage, during his time on the hit ITV series so far and was visibly excited to see his wife for the first time since entering the show.

Tony Bellew was updated by his wife Rachael on Everton’s recent form during a brief jungle meeting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Bellew was relieved to learn that his beloved Everton had moved out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Bellew was surprised to be led to a quiet area of ​​the filming field when he turned a corner and found his partner waiting for him.

“The kids miss you,” Rachael told Bellew after the couple hugged.

“I spoke to your mom and dad and they are all reconciled and very proud of you.

“Oh, Everton won,” he added. ‘Did they really do it?’ replied Bellew, surprised.

“Yes, they’re out of the relegation zone,” Corey told me to tell you. They beat Newcastle 3-0,’ he added.

Everton were slumped in the Premier League relegation zone when Bellew first took his place on the programme, with the club having 10 points deducted for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Bellew has been a lifelong Everton fan and regularly attends matches at Goodison Park.

However, they have since bounced back with their emphatic 3-0 midweek win over Newcastle which momentarily lifted them out of the relegation zone.

His wife was overjoyed to share the news with her husband as the couple shared a brief moment together, and Bellew also broke down in tears upon hearing news of his children.

Bellew is one of the celebrity show’s final four contestants, joining fellow contestants Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson and Farage.

Meanwhile, Everton will hope to stay above the relegation zone when Sean Dyche’s side host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.