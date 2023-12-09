Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Promote Food Bank for New York City on Local TV: ‘We Need to Be Responsible for Our Community’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick formed a united front in calling attention to an issue close to their hearts on Friday in New York.

The 65-year-old actor, who has a role in the new Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind, with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawk and Mahershala Ali, joked that “if you stay until the end, you’ll see me,” in an interview on Good Morning New York.

The couple was there to promote the good works being done at the New York City Food Bank. Kyra, 58, is a member of the charity’s board of directors.

The New York Mayor’s Office of Food Policy reported that an estimated 14 million people or 14.6 percent of the city’s residents were food insecure. In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that about 17 million families, or 1 in 8 American households, struggle to have enough to eat.

‘We live in one of the richest cities in the world and how is that possible?’ the Closer star asked.

“I don’t think people want to talk about food insecurity, and I think people feel some shame about it, but I also think people aren’t aware that there will be so many hungry New Yorkers,” he explained.

The Emmy winner arrived wearing a navy blue suit with a long jacket and wide-leg pants with a red and white blouse.

Her shoulder-length blonde hair was parted on the side and styled in loose waves and her makeup looked camera-ready, but natural.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star slipped on a pair of well-worn ankle boots.

Kevin looked dapper in a blue button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and brown suede ankle boots.

The Toxic Avenger star kept warm in a blue coat.

His gray hair was parted on the side and he sported a silver mustache, perhaps grown out for his upcoming role in The Bondsman, in which he will play a resurrected bounty hunter who gets a new chance at “life, love and his almost -Forgotten musical career,” according to IMDB, “only to discover that his old work now has a demonic new twist.”

The City on a Hill actor admitted his and Kyra’s celebrity helped draw attention to their food bank efforts.

“It’s very easy for us to do that kind of thing and it’s really more about us trying to be in a place where there are some cameras to highlight the good work that everyone is doing at the food bank,” he explained, adding that The organization has a party in Harlem and also a warehouse in the Bronx.

Kyra described the New York City Food Bank as a “happy place” and said those unfamiliar with it may be surprised by the variety of people who come to the organization for help.

“People come to eat and there are a lot of families,” he said.

“I think what stands out to me is that there are a lot of students, guys in suits with their briefcases and it really runs the gamut.”

The couple who participated in the March to End Fossil Fuels, picketed the actors’ strike and worked to prevent gun violence say they feel an obligation to help.

Unfortunately, she was soundly defeated by Mo, who won the game and will advance to the next round in an effort to win $1,000,000 for her favorite charity, the Inner-City Scholarship Fund.

Kyra and Amanda received $30,000 for their charities.

“As good civilians, we must be responsible for our community and our community is made up of many hungry New Yorkers and many New Yorkers who just need support,” Kyra said.