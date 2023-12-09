Even This 12-Year-Old Knows Bridget Ziegler Is a Hypocrite

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Handout

Twelve-year-old Tallulah Brand of Sarasota, Florida, was doing her homework last Thursday when she heard the last name “Ziegler” emerge from the droning of the TV news.

“Her ears kind of perked up and she looked on the TV and saw Christian Ziegler,” her mother, Kia Brand, told The Daily Beast.

Christian Ziegler is the chair of the Florida GOP, and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, who was also mentioned in the news report, was chair of the Sarasota School Board.

