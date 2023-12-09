Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    News

    Comer Claims DOJ Indicted Hunter Biden to ‘Protect Him’ From Deposition

    By

    Dec 9, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Comer Claims DOJ Indicted Hunter Biden to ‘Protect Him’ From Deposition

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    The new criminal charges against Hunter Biden—which accuse him of committing multiple felony counts of tax evasion while blowing money on crack cocaine and escorts—could see him hit with almost two decades in prison.

    But, according to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), it was all done to shield the president’s son from a congressional subpoena.

    “My concern is that [special counsel David] Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday,” Comer told Jake Tapper on CNN.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew’s wife Rachael reveals heartbreaking reason boxer entered jungle

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Sixth immigration detainee arrested after High Court ruling frees more than 140 people, including hardened criminals

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Texas AG Moves to Block Court-Approved Abortion

    Dec 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew’s wife Rachael reveals heartbreaking reason boxer entered jungle

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Sixth immigration detainee arrested after High Court ruling frees more than 140 people, including hardened criminals

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Texas AG Moves to Block Court-Approved Abortion

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Enough! The ‘Love Actually’ Slander Must Come to an End

    Dec 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy