Comer Claims DOJ Indicted Hunter Biden to ‘Protect Him’ From Deposition

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The new criminal charges against Hunter Biden—which accuse him of committing multiple felony counts of tax evasion while blowing money on crack cocaine and escorts—could see him hit with almost two decades in prison.

But, according to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), it was all done to shield the president’s son from a congressional subpoena.

“My concern is that [special counsel David] Weiss may have indicted Hunter Biden to protect him from having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday,” Comer told Jake Tapper on CNN.

