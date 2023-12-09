Outback Wrangler case: Twist as messages from convicted helicopter pilot Sebastian Robinson reveal conversations about cocaine and football players wanting ‘bags’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Conversations about cocaine and getting ‘bags’ for football players have been found in text messages of the pilot charged in the helicopter crash that killed an Outback Wrangler star.

Investigators searched helicopter pilot Sebastian Robinson’s phone and found text messages sent between 2018 and 2021 that referenced cocaine before the fatal 2022 flight in which Chris Wilson was killed and Robinson was seriously injured.

The messages found by Northern Territory police officer Jacob Fowler were sent across several chat forums and were tendered as part of the prosecution’s brief of evidence in Darwin Local Court this week.

The court is hearing evidence against Outback Wrangler Matt Wright, 44, who faces a series of charges related to the fatal crash involving a helicopter operated by his company Helibrook.

Wright is due in court on January 18 on one count of perverting the course of justice and again on June 18 on six other charges.

In one of the newly surfaced messages obtained by the Daily Telegraph An unknown person asks Mr. Robinson if he could work in exchange for cocaine.

“Hi Sebby, any chance I could book you in for a day next week, Tuesday to Friday, to do something interesting if you’re not too busy, 12 hours and a bonus of cocaine,” the message read.

Another message revealed a similar proposal when Robinson discussed payment for a weekend he had spent with someone else.

‘Thanks for the weekend cobba, the fuel cost $1100 so I will transfer you another $300 for the coke and another hundred to contribute with the fuel,’ the message read.

Elsewhere he was asked if “anyone had any bags”, to which he responded that he had cash before allegedly asking someone else to pick up some cocaine for him.

Robinson also allegedly acted as a drug mule for football players.

“There are football players in town who want bags, RJ got them,” he wrote.

Mr. Robinson has not been charged with any crime.

Robinson was seriously injured in the Feb. 28 helicopter crash and does not face any charges related to it.

Deputy Judge Tanya Fong Lim found there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Mr Wright on the charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Mr. Wright also faces charges of destroying evidence, fabricating evidence, breaking and entering a building, breaking and entering a dwelling, making a false statement, and interfering with witnesses in a criminal investigation or judicial proceeding by threatening or retaliation.

He told media outlets Thursday that he is “hopeful” the charges he will face in June will be dropped once the first “charge” is resolved.

Michael Burbidge and Neil Mellon too has been charged in connection with the investigation into the crash that killed Mr. Wilson on February 28, 2022.

Wilson had been hanging from a helicopter to collect crocodile eggs when the helicopter crashed, killing him and seriously injuring Robinson.

Wright has committed to stand trial early next year as Burbidge and Mellon admitted destroying evidence after the fatal crash. They are not being charged in relation to the cause of the accident itself.

When Wright finally left the courtroom Thursday, he burst through a team of reporters waiting outside, causing reporters and cameramen to trip over purses and backpacks left aside.

Wright didn’t say a word as he jumped into a pickup truck waiting on the side of the road.

The outcome of the hearing sparked heated scenes outside the court where A Current Affair reporter Steve Marshall was at the center of the action.

Wright and helicopter pilot Burbidge ignored a barrage of questions from Marshall and other journalists as they stormed through the media with their wives.

—Have you cheated on Matt Wright? Mr. Marshall asked.

‘You fought the law and the law won?’

Another journalist asked: “You were supposed to uphold the law, why did you break it?”

Wright was later reportedly heard calling reporters “fucking maggots” inside the courtroom. A current issue reported.

Former NT senator Nigel Scullion (left) was involved in an intense encounter with A Current Affair reporter Steve Marshall as he left court.

Matt Wright was heard calling journalists ‘bloody maggots’ inside the courtroom.

Wilson appeared prominently in Mr Wright’s Wild Croc Territory TV show.

He died when the Robinson R44 helicopter carrying him from a sling crashed to the ground near the NT’s King River.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) determined that the helicopter was probably not refueling in the fuel tank which caused its engine stops in mid-flight.

The ATSB report found that Helibrook’s CASA-approved safety management system was not being used to identify and manage operational risks, including those related to human sling operations.

It was also noted that Mr. Robinson’s exposure to cocaine in the days before the accident increased the likelihood of fatigue, depression, and inattention; however, there was not enough evidence to determine whether these effects occurred.

On the day of the accident, Mr. Wright was notified that one of his helicopters had crashed and that Mr. Wilson had died as a result.

He flew to the accident site with former police officer Neil Mellon and prominent Darwin publican and crocodile farmer Mick Burns, where they found other members of the egg collection team including Michael Burbidge and Jock Purcell.

Burbidge, who faced four charges, pleaded guilty to destruction of evidence and had the other charges dropped. He will be sentenced on February 29.

Mellon also pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and will be sentenced on March 1.

Chris ‘Willow’ Wilson (pictured) dumped to death in a remote area of ​​the Northern Territory