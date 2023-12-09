Federal judge prohibits separating migrant families at the U.S. border for 8 years

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

SAN DIEGO – A federal judge on Friday banned family separation at the border to deter immigration for eight years, preemptively blocking the resumption of a Trump-era lightning rod policy that the former president has not ruled out if voters return. . to the White House next year.

The separation of thousands of families “represents one of the most shameful chapters in our country’s history,” U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said moments before approving a settlement between the Justice Department and families represented by the American Union. Civil Liberties that ended a legal dispute. challenge almost seven years after its presentation.

Sabraw, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, ordered an end to the separations in June 2018, six days after then-President Donald Trump halted them on his own amid intense international backlash. The judge also ordered the government to reunite the children with their parents within 30 days, which sparked a frenzy because the government databases were not linked. The children had been dispersed to shelters across the country that did not know who their parents were or how to find them.

As he reminisced and congratulated attorneys on both sides, the judge recalled a sense of horror at the initial allegations and how subsequent revelations left him increasingly dismayed by how the policy was conducted in 2017 and 2018. He read an earlier order in which he said the practice was “brutal, offensive and fails to meet traditional notions of fair play and decency.”

Sabraw referred to another court filing from 2018 that described how many parents were deported without knowing where their children were. “Just cruel,” she said.

According to the ACLU, the government and volunteers have yet to locate 68 children who were separated under the policy to determine if they are safe and reunited with family or loved ones. Sabraw said the missing children were “always my biggest fear and concern.”

Under the settlementThe type of “zero tolerance” policy under which the Trump administration separated more than 5,000 children from their parents who were arrested for entering the country illegally would be banned until December 2031.

The children may still be separated, but in limited circumstances, as has been the case for years. They include whether the child is believed to be abused, if the parent is convicted of serious crimes, or if there is doubt that the adult is the parent.

Families who were separated may be eligible for other benefits: legal status for up to three years on humanitarian parole; reunification in the United States at the expense of the government; one year of housing; three years of counseling; Legal assistance in immigration court. But the agreement does not pay money to the families. In 2021, the Biden administration considered compensating parents and children hundreds of thousands of dollars each, but talks stalled.

As he seeks to return to the White House in next year’s election, Trump has not committed to resuming family separations. He defended the results in a interview with Univision last month, claiming without evidence that it “stopped hundreds of thousands of people from coming.”

“When you hear that they are going to separate you from your family, you don’t come. “When you think you’re going to come to the United States with your family, you come,” Trump said.

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday referred to an earlier statement by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the agreement reflects efforts to address a “cruel and inhumane policy, and our steadfast adherence to our nation’s most cherished values.”

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told reporters that the judge’s comments Friday “said it all. “This was a tragic episode in the history of our country.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Friday’s ruling.