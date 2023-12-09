Sixth immigration detainee arrested after High Court ruling frees more than 140 people, including hardened criminals

<!–

A sixth person has been arrested following a controversial High Court ruling that freed 140 detained immigrants, including hardened criminals.

Australian Federal Police said a 36-year-old Eritrean-born man was arrested on Friday night in Melbourne’s west after he failed to comply with a curfew set in laws quickly passed by parliament in response to the ruling. of the Superior Court.

Temesgen Tsegay Gebreyonas will appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

This is a 39-year-old man arrested in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

That man was detained by Queensland Police on an outstanding parole revocation warrant in New South Wales in relation to a serious assault offence.

“He was taken to the Brisbane checkpoint, where NSW officers will travel to extradite him in the coming days,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Pressure is mounting on the Albanian government as the opposition demands an apology from Australians.

Asked when he planned to sack Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended his government’s response.

“Ministers O’Neil and (Immigration Minister) Giles have done more to address this issue in one month than their opponents have done in nine years,” he told Parliament.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil (pictured) is facing increasing pressure after another recently released detainee was arrested on Friday.

The Labor Party and the Coalition worked together to pass laws last month requiring released detainees to wear ankle monitors and follow strict curfews.

The government has been struggling to respond to the High Court decision, which overturned 20 years of legal precedent ruling that indefinite detention of non-citizens was illegal when there was no prospect of any country resettling them.

The ruling resulted in the release of 140 detainees into the community, some of whom had served prison sentences for violent crimes.

On Wednesday evening Parliament approved new amendments to the Migration Law on preventive detention.

Failure to comply with curfew carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $93,900.

A 45-year-old man was the fourth former detainee charged after he allegedly breached his visa curfew conditions and stole luggage from Melbourne Airport.

Liberal deputy president Sussan Ley said the government owed Australians an apology and answers for “not even having laws in place for pre-trial detention”.

“We may not have arrested these people, at least two of them, because they could have been put behind bars where they belong,” he said.

“Now the critical test for this government is what are they going to do to ensure women and children in Australia are safe.”