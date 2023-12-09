I’m A Celeb star Tony Bellew’s wife Rachael reveals heartbreaking reason boxer entered jungle

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

NIGEL FARAGE

Claim to fame: Former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party and leader of the Brexit Party.

Phobias: Nobody likes rats and snakes and I fear everything that has to do with heights.

The biggest mistake you want to dispel?: I’ve been demonized over the years and so it will be nice to show people that I’m not unpleasant.

Role in camp: It leads the start of many campfire discussions.

Aside from your family, what will you miss most during camp?: A pint in the pub and the news.

Best and worst attributes: I hope to cheer people up when they are down. Worst? I’m impatient and hoarse.

Dream Camper: As a controversial figure in the political media, I never name names… But I’m looking forward to meeting interesting people from all different fields.

DANIELLE HAROLD- VOTED OUT!

Claim to fame: EastEnders actress.

Phobias: Rats. I hate them!

The biggest mistake you want to dispel in the jungle?: I can be a little ditzy at times, but I’m definitely not a “dumb blonde.” I want to prove that I can overcome tests, challenges and get stuck.

Role in camp: Shoulder to cry on, helps others if they feel down at camp.

Aside from family, what will you miss most during camp?: Snack. I’m a bit of a chewer and I’m going to miss my morning cup of tea too!

Best and worst attributes: I’d like to think I’d be good if people were actually struggling. However, I’m not very good at being bored, nor am I a morning person.

Dream Camper: Ed Sheeran. If he brings his guitar to camp, he can sing for us.

FRED SIRIEIX – VOTED OUT!

Claim to fame: First date star.

Phobias: I’m afraid of everything. I’m dying to know how disgusting the food will be!

Biggest mistake you want to dispel in the jungle?: I don’t think there is anything, but I’m looking forward to learning more about myself during my time at camp.

Role in camp: I will definitely participate in all works. I don’t mind cooking or cleaning bathrooms.

Aside from your family, what will you miss most while you’re at camp? My bed. It’s super comfortable. I will also miss a cup of coffee in the morning.

Best and worst attributes: I like to have fun but I snore and I’m impatient!

Dream Camper: It will be a pleasure to meet you all, but I would love to see Dolly Parton, The Rock or Snoop Dog there.

NELLA ROSA – VOTED OUT!

Claim to fame: YouTuber and Catfish UK star.

Phobias: I’m afraid of everything!

Biggest mistake you want to dispel in the jungle? I’m a pretty open book.

Role in camp: Keep morale and humor high.

Aside from your family, what will you miss most while you’re at camp? My phone…I’m always on it!

Dream Camper: Alison Hammond or Adele.

NICK PICKARD – VOTED OUT!

Claim to fame: Hollyoaks star.

Phobias: I’m a little afraid of the dark. When you go to the House of Horrors on Halloween and things jump out at you, I’m not very good when I can’t see!

The biggest mistake you want to dispel in the jungle: It will be nice to go in as me and not my Hollyoaks character.

Role in camp: Grarafter or chef, I’m pretty good at cooking. But I had never cooked over a fire before. Aside from family, what you’ll miss most during camp: soccer and my comforts.

Best and worst attributes: I would like to think that I am a good person and a good team player. I’m not lazy but I have some bad habits like picking my nose. My girlfriend has been trying to train me to stop doing it!

Dream Camper: Sir Alex Ferguson or Neil Warnock.

FRANKIE DETTORI – VOTED OUT!

Claim the familymy: champion rider

Phobias: I’m not sure, since I don’t walk on roof boards in the middle of the day nor do I have snakes or rats in the house.

The biggest mistake you want to dispel in the jungle: None. I’ve lived in the public domain for as long as I can remember, so I hope you all know me well.

Role in camp: To have fun with everyone, I am a carefree person.

Aside from your family, what will you miss most while you’re at camp? Travel. I’ve spent my entire life in airports and I have to like it!

Best and worst attributes: I am extroverted and I am a fighter. Worst? I can’t sit still and I’m impatient.

Dream Camper: Robbie Williams would be fun.