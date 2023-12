Artur Widak/Getty

Just 11 months after she announced that she was cancer-free, tennis legend Chris Evert said Friday that the disease has returned.

The 68-year-old ESPN commentator has started a new round of chemotherapy and will not work the Australian Open next month, she said in a statement shared by the sports network.

“Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I’ve been very open about my experience, I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back,” she wrote.

