Sat. Dec 9th, 2023

    News

    Why Hunter Biden’s Tax Indictment Is an Embarrassment to the DOJ

    By

    Dec 9, 2023 , , ,
    Why Hunter Biden’s Tax Indictment Is an Embarrassment to the DOJ

    Reuters

    The latest indictment of Hunter Biden adds to an embarrassing series of missteps in this case that makes the Department of Justice look petty and unable to withstand political pressure.

    They look petty because Special Counsel David Weiss, who was given the new title of special counsel after already having worked on the case for five years, acts like he has hurt feelings following the spectacular public crash and burn of his attempt to plead out the case.

    The pettiness seems on view in a letter from Hunter Biden’s legal team documenting Weiss’ refusal to meet prior to the tax indictment being brought. Such a refusal violates a norm in white-collar criminal defense where defense counsel are afforded a last-ditch effort to avoid indictment. No legal strategic reason exists for Weiss to turn down such a meeting unless he was concerned about wasting time, which would be ironic for a man who has spent nearly half a decade on a case. What’s one more meeting?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    It’s a record year for Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour became the first to raise more than a billion dollars.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    AI could provide the ‘ultimate second opinion’ as scientists say it is just as good as doctors at analysing X-rays

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    A stenographer’s union is fighting his removal from Trump’s hush money case after he shook the former president’s hand following his arraignment

    Dec 9, 2023

    You missed

    News

    It’s a record year for Taylor Swift: the Eras Tour became the first to raise more than a billion dollars.

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    AI could provide the ‘ultimate second opinion’ as scientists say it is just as good as doctors at analysing X-rays

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    A stenographer’s union is fighting his removal from Trump’s hush money case after he shook the former president’s hand following his arraignment

    Dec 9, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk vows to change his AI chatbot after it apparently expressed similar left-wing political views as ChatGPT

    Dec 9, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy